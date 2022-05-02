ATN International Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.78
15.78
15.78
15.78
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-23.35
-23.07
-22.54
-22.19
Net Worth
-7.57
-7.29
-6.76
-6.41
Minority Interest
Debt
0.19
4.34
9.54
9.54
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.33
0.33
0.33
0.33
Total Liabilities
-7.05
-2.62
3.11
3.46
Fixed Assets
0.39
0.39
0.63
0.63
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.44
0.44
0.44
0.44
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.33
0.33
0.33
0.33
Networking Capital
-8.33
-3.89
1.6
1.94
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.05
0.03
0.02
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.37
0.84
4
4.08
Sundry Creditors
-0.88
-1.28
-1.46
-1.62
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-7.87
-3.48
-0.96
-0.52
Cash
0.1
0.11
0.1
0.1
Total Assets
-7.07
-2.62
3.1
3.44
