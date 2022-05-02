iifl-logo
ATN International Ltd Balance Sheet

0.2
(0.00%)
May 2, 2022

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.78

15.78

15.78

15.78

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-23.35

-23.07

-22.54

-22.19

Net Worth

-7.57

-7.29

-6.76

-6.41

Minority Interest

Debt

0.19

4.34

9.54

9.54

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.33

0.33

0.33

0.33

Total Liabilities

-7.05

-2.62

3.11

3.46

Fixed Assets

0.39

0.39

0.63

0.63

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.44

0.44

0.44

0.44

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.33

0.33

0.33

0.33

Networking Capital

-8.33

-3.89

1.6

1.94

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.05

0.03

0.02

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.37

0.84

4

4.08

Sundry Creditors

-0.88

-1.28

-1.46

-1.62

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-7.87

-3.48

-0.96

-0.52

Cash

0.1

0.11

0.1

0.1

Total Assets

-7.07

-2.62

3.1

3.44

