Dear Shareholders,

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the Forty (40th) Annual Report of your Company together with the Audited Statement of Accounts of ATN International Limited ("the Company") for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

The Standalone financial performance of the Company for Financial year ended 31st March, 2024, are as follows :

Particulars Financial Year 2023-24 Financial Year 2022-23 (Amount in Lacs) (Amount in Lacs) Revenue from Operations - - Other Income 19.53 13.70 Total Revenue 19.53 13.70 Profit/Loss before Tax (28.11) (53.39) Tax Expense - - Net Profit/(Loss)for the year after Tax (28.11) (53.39) Other Comprehensive Income/(Expense) for the year, Net of Tax - - Total Comprehensive Income for the year (28.11) (53.39) Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share i) Before Exceptional and Extraordinary Items (0.13) (0.07) ii) After Exceptional and Extraordinary Items (0.13) (0.07)

TRANSFER TO GENERAL RESERVE

During the year under review, no amount was transferred to General Reserve.

DIVIDEND

In view of the loss incurred during the year under review, the Board of Directors did not recommend any dividend for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

PERFORMANCE REVIEW

During the year under review, your Company incurred total loss of 28.11 Lacs as against total loss of 53.39 Lacs in the previous financial year. Your Directors are making all efforts to further improve the performance of the Company in future.

CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS, IF ANY

There was no change in the nature of business of the Company during the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS

There have been no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the company, which have occurred since 31st March, 2024, being the end of the Financial Year of the Company to which financial statements relate and the date of the report.

SHARE CAPITAL

The paid up equity capital as on 31st March, 2024 was ? 1578.00 Lakhs. During the year under review, the Company has not issued shares with differential voting rights nor has granted stock options or sweat equity.

LISTING OF EQUITY SHARES

The Equity Shares of your Company are presently listed on three Indian Stock Exchanges i.e., The National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE), The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and The Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited (CSE).

Listing fees for the financial year 2024-2025 have been paid to Stock Exchanges. The custodian is NSDL & CDSL for the Securities of the Company held in dematerialized mode with them for the year 2024-2025.

TRANSFER OF AMOUNTS TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND (IEPF)

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company is not required to transfer any amount to Investor Protection and Education Fund as the Company has not declared any Dividend since its incorporation and as such there is no amount of dividend which was due and payable and remained unclaimed and unpaid for a period of seven years.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

In accordance with the Articles of Association and provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, Shri Niladri Bihari Barik (DIN : 03073797) retire by rotation and being eligible offer himself for re-appointment. The Board recommends his re-appointment for the approval of the members.

During the year, Smt Suruchi Jain (DIN 10280192), has been appointed as Additional Director (Non- Executive Director) w.e.f. 23rd August, 2023. Further she cease to hold office in the capacity of Additional Director w.e.f. 25th September, 2023.

During the year, Shri Bikash Adhikary (DIN: 07478898) has been appointed as an Additional Director (Non Executive & Independent Director) of the Company w.e.f . 16th August, 2024 whose candidature liable to regularize in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

During the year, Shri Shyam Sunder Chatterjee (DIN: 00200263) has been appointed as an Additional Director (Non Executive & Independent Director) of the Company w.e.f . 16th August, 2024 whose candidature liable to regularize in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

The disclosures about Directors required pursuant to Regulation 36 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations (hereinafter referred as "SEBI Listing Regulations") and Clause 1.2.5 of the Secretarial Standard are given in the Notice of AGM, forming part of the Annual Report. Consent for appointment, as required, from respective Directors have been received.

The Board recommends their appointment/re-appointment for the approval of the members.

All Independent Directors have given declarations that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down under Section 149 (6) of the Act and Regulation 16(1)(b) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

CODE OF CONDUCT

Your Company has adopted a Code of Conduct for its Board Members and Senior Management personnel. The code of conduct has also been posted on the official website of the Company www.atninternational.in.

CORE SKILLS OF THE BOARD

The details of the Core Skills of the Board of Directors of the Company forms a part of "Report on Corporate Governance".

BOARD MEETINGS

The details of the number of meetings of the Board held during the financial year 2023-2024 forms a part of "Report on Corporate Governance".

COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD

The Board of Directors has the following Committees:

1. Audit Committee.

2. Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

3. Stakeholders Relationship Committee.

The details of the Committees along with their respective composition, number of meetings and attendance at the meeting held during the financial year 2023-2024 forms a part of "Report on Corporate Governance".

NOMINATION & REMUNERATION POLICY

The Board of Directors has framed a policy which lays down a framework in relation to remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and other employees of the Company. This Policy has also laid down the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of Director and Board diversity and criteria for evaluation of Board, its Committee and individual Directors. The policy is stated in the Report on Corporate Governance.

BOARD EVALUATION

Pursuant to the provisions of the Act and SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board has carried out an evaluation of its own performance, performance of the Directors as well as the evaluation of the working of its committee.

The performance evaluation of the Independent Directors was carried out by the entire Board, excluding the Director being evaluated. The performance evaluation of the Director and Non Independent Director was carried out by the Independent Directors at their meeting without the attendance of Non-Independent Directors and members of the management. The Directors were satisfied with the evaluation results.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND RELATED DISCLOSURES

None of the employees, employed during the year, was in receipt of remuneration, in aggregate of Rupees 1,02,00,000 or more per annum for the financial year 2023-2024, or Rs. 8,50,000 or more per month for any part of the Financial Year, as set out in the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, Therefore, no such details have been provided as required under section197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rules 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

The ratio of remuneration of each Director to the median employees remuneration and such other details in terms of Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

(I) The ratio of the remuneration of each Director to the median remuneration of the employees of the Company for the financial year -

No remuneration is paid to directors for the financial year 2023-2024.

(ii) The percentage increase in remuneration of each Director, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Executive Officer, Company Secretary or Manager, if any, in the financial year -

There has been no increase in the remuneration of the Managing Director or Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer & Company Secretary during the year.

(iii) The percentage increase in the median remuneration of employees in the financial year-

There is no percentage increase in the median remuneration of employees in the financial year.

(iv) The number of permanent employees on the rolls of Company -

The number of permanent employees on the rolls of Company is 6.

(v) Average percentile increase already made in the salaries of employees other than the managerial personnel in the last financial year and its comparison with the percentile increase in the managerial remuneration and justification thereof and point out if there are any exceptional circumstances for increase in the managerial remuneration -

No average percentage increase taken place in the salaries of total employees.

(vi) Affirmation that the remuneration is as per the remuneration policy of the Company -

Yes

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

As stipulated under the provisions contained in Section 134(3)(c) read with Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act"), the Board of Directors, to the best of its knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations obtained by it, hereby states that:

i) in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed;

ii) the directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that were reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit or loss of the Company for the year under review;

iii) the directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

iv) the directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

v) the directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively, and

vi) the directors had devised proper system to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such system were adequate and operating effectively.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors actively reviews the adequacy and effectiveness of the internal control system and suggests improvements to strengthen the same. In opinion of the board, the existing internal control framework is adequate and commensurate to the size and nature of the business of the Company. During the year such controls were tested and no reportable material weaknesses in the design or operation were observed.

M/s. Barkha & Associates, Chartered Accountants performs the duties of internal auditors of the company for the year ended 31st March, 2024. In order to monitor the performance on a continuous basis. Management has a system to review Internal Audit Reports with a view to monitoring the adequacy of internal control in place.

SUBSIDIARY/JOINT VENTURE/ASSOCIATE COMPANY

The Company does not have any Subsidiary/Joint Venture/Associate.

DEPOSITS

During the year under review, our Company has not accepted any deposits from public and /or shareholders during the year under review, within the meaning of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2014 and accordingly as of 31st March, 2024.

LOANS, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS

Pursuant to Section 186(11) of the Companies Act, 2013 any acquisition made by a Company whose principal business is the acquisition of securities are exempted from disclosure in the Annual Report.

EMPLOYER EMPLOYEE RELATIONSHIP

The Company has maintained a cordial relationship with its employees, which resulted in smooth flow of business operations during the year under review.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTION

All related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year were in the ordinary course of the business and were on arms length basis. Thus disclosure in Form AOC-2 is not required. Further there were no materially significant related party transactions entered by the company with Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel or other persons which may have potential conflict with interest of the company. The policy on Related Party transaction as approved by Board of Directors has been uploaded on the website of the Company. The web link of the same is www.atninternational.in.

Details of the transactions with Related Parties are provided in the accompanying financial statements.

POLICIES

The SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 mandated the formulation of certain policies for all listed companies. All applicable policies are available under the head Policy on the Companys website: www.atninternational.in. The policies are reviewed periodically by the Board and updated based on need and new compliance requirement.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

The provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 regarding Corporate Social Responsibilities are not applicable to the Company.

PARTICULARS OF CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO.

Since the Company does not own any manufacturing facility, requirement regarding the disclosure of particulars of conservation of energy and technology absorption prescribed by the rules is not applicable.

During the year under review there was no inflow/outflow of foreign exchange.

RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

The Company has a Risk Management Policy in accordance with the provisions of the Act and SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, which provides a mechanism for risk assessment and mitigation. At present the Company has not identified any element of risk which may threaten the existence of the Company.

VIGIL MECHANISM WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

The Company has a mechanism called "Whistle Blower Policy" for Directors and employees to report genuine concerns or grievances. The policy is available on the website of the Company www.atninternational.in.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDER PASSED BY THE REGULATORS, COURTS AND TRIBUNALS

During the year, there are no significant and material order passed by the Regulators/Courts which would impact the going concern of the Company and its future operation.

AUDITORS

• STATUTORY AUDITORS

M/s Jain Sonu & Associates., Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 324386E), were appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company, for second term of three years, at the Annual General Meeting held on 24th September, 2021, and their term is expiring in the conclusion of the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

The Audit Committee recommended appointment of M/s. Deoki Bijay & Co., Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 313105E), as the Auditor of the Company for a period of 5 years starting from the conclusion of upcoming Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting to be held in year 2029. They have confirmed that they are not disqualified as Auditors of the Company. As required under the provisions of Section 139 (1) of the Companies Act, 2013, the company has received a written consent from M/s. Deoki Bijay & Co., Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 313105E), to their appointment and a certificate, to the effect that their appointment, if made, would be in accordance with the Act and the Rules framed thereunder and that they satisfy the criteria provided in Section 141 of the Companies Act, 2013

• SECRETARIAL AUDITOR

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Act and The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Board of Directors of the Company appointed Ms. Ankita Goenka (Membership No. FCS No.:10572, C.P. No.14204), Practicing Company Secretary of M/s. Ankita Goenka & Associates, to conduct Secretarial Audit for the Financial Year 2023-2024.

The Secretarial Audit Report for the Financial Year 2023-2024 in Form MR-3 is annexed herewith as Annexure "I" to this report. The report is self-explanatory and does not call for any further comments. They have also carried out Secretarial Compliance Audit as per Regulation 24A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for FY 2023-2024.

• INTERNAL AUDITOR

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013, M/s. Barkha & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Kolkata was appointed as the Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-2024.

AUDITORS REPORT/SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

The observation made in the Auditors Report read together with relevant notes thereon are self explanatory and hence, do not call for any further comments under Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013.

The observation made in the Secretarial Audit Report is self explanatory and hence, do not call for any further comments.

REPORTING OF FRAUDS BY AUDITORS

During the year under review, neither the statutory auditors nor the secretarial auditors have reported to the Audit Committee of the Board, under Section 143(12) of the Act, any instances of fraud committed against the Company by its officers or employees, the details of which would need to be mentioned in this Report.

COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Board of Directors of the Company hereby confirms that your Company has complied with the applicable Secretarial Standards issued by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to the provisions of section 92(3) and 134(3)(a) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) and rule 12(1) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, extract of annual return is annexed and is marked as Annexure II.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The Company is committed to good corporate governance practices. The report on Corporate Governance for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, as per regulation 34(3) read with Schedule V of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, forms part of this Annual Report. The requisite Certificate from the practicing company secretaries of the Company confirming compliance with the conditions of Corporate Governance is annexed to this Report and marked as Annexure "III"

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS REPORTS

In accordance with Regulation 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Managements Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review, ispresented in a separate section forming part of the Annual Report and marked as Annexure - "IV".

POLICY ON SEXUAL HARASSMENT.

The Company has adopted policy on Prevention of Women at workplace in accordance with the Sexsual Harassment of Women (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. During the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024 the company has not received any complaints pertaining to Sexual Harassment.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Your Directors acknowledge the support and owe a debt of gratitude to the Financial Institutions, Banks, Central and State Government authorities, Regulatory authorities, Stock Exchanges and all the various stakeholders for their continued co-operation and support to the Company.

Your Directors also wish to place on record their appreciation to all of the Companys employees and workers at all level for their enormous efforts as well as their collective contribution to the Companys performance.