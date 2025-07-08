ATN International Ltd Summary

ATN International Ltd.(AIL), incorporated in Dec.83 as Arihant Consultants Pvt Ltd, became public limited company in Feb 1987. The company was renamed as Arihant Credit Capital followed by ATN Arihant International Ltd and then the present name.It is engaged in both fund-based and non-fund-based activities like merchant banking services, consultancy services, corporate counselling, mergers and amalgamations. AIL went public in Feb.94 at a premium of Rs 5 per share to consolidate its capital base and further augment its long-term resources to meet the needs of its expanding business. AIL was conferred the status of a category-I merchant banker by SEBI in May 94. Since then, AIL has managed more than 20 public / rights issues as lead manager and has been associated as co-manager / advisor in a number of issues mobilising over Rs 200 cr. In 1994-95, AIL successfully commissioned a 4.1-MW wind power plant at Kayathar, Tamilnadu. AIL plans to expand its activities into various segments of financial services such as portfolio management, investment banking, forex advisory services, leasing, hire-purchase, bill discounting, securities, debt market trading, bridge finance, etc. During the year 1995-96 the Company received the License for carrying out Money Changing Business from Reserve Bank of India and has already started operations in the area.In the year 1996-97 the company entered into a strategic alliance with Asia Television Network Ltd in order to diversify into the highly potential and lucrative business of programme production and distribution.The company on 1st May 2001 has entered into an agreement for Airtime sharing with Cygnus Publications & Communications Pvt Ltd of Mithun Chakraborty to telecast their programmes on companies channel ATN WORLD. It has also entered into an agreement for Airtime sharing with Rainbow Productions for telecasting Bengali feature films & other entertainment programmes.The company decided in principle to incorporate a wholly owned subsidiary called Ahimsaa Global Media Ltd to carry out the business of telecasting and boadcasting of the programme of the Channel Ahimsaa.