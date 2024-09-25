|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|25 Sep 2024
|6 Sep 2024
|AGM 25/09/2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions, if any of SEBI (LODR), 2015, we are submitting the summary of the proceedings of the 40th AGM of the members of the Company held on 25.09.2024 at 2.00 pm (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.09.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) and other applicable regulations, if any, of SEBI(LODR), 2015 we are submitting the details regarding the Voting Results of the business transacted at the AGM and report of the Scrutinizer on E Voting of the members of the Company held on Wednesday, 25.09.2024 at 2.00 pm through VC/OAVM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.09.2024)
