SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹751.9
Prev. Close₹751.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,809.77
Day's High₹752.4
Day's Low₹718.9
52 Week's High₹946
52 Week's Low₹371.4
Book Value₹-3.71
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5,132.55
P/E0
EPS1.49
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
167.68
178.7
323.2
182.47
Preference Capital
345.25
194.96
0
139.39
Reserves
-261.52
-203.86
-228.33
-171.06
Net Worth
251.41
169.8
94.87
150.8
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
848.82
545.28
257.05
178.36
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
848.82
545.28
257.05
178.36
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
25.98
20.51
21.67
37.66
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Amit Ramani
Non Executive Director
Rajesh Kharabanda
Non Executive Director
Arjun Shanker Bhartia
Independent Director
Anil Parashar
Independent Director
Radhika Gokul Jaykrishna
Independent Director
Sanjay M Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Amit Kumar
Reports by AWFIS Space Solutions Ltd
Summary
Awfis Space Solutions Limited was incorporated as Awfis Space Solutions Private Limited as a private limited company pursuant to a certificate of incorporation dated December 17, 2014. Thereafter, the Company was converted from a private limited company to a public limited company, pursuant to a resolution passed in the extraordinary general meeting of the companies Shareholders held on November 24, 2023, and the name of the Company was changed to Awfis Space Solutions Limited, with a fresh certificate of incorporation dated December 5, 2023,The company is the largest flexible workspace solutions company in India as on June 30, 2023, based on total number of centers. As on June 30, 2023, the company is ranked 1st among the top 5 benchmarked players in the flexible workspace segment with presence in 16 cities in India.The company provides a wide spectrum of flexible workspace solutions ranging from individual flexible desk needs to customized office spaces for start-ups, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) as well as for large corporates and multi-national corporations. The companies flexible workspace solutions cater to varied seat cohorts ranging from a single seat to multiple seats, which can be contracted by the clients for a period ranging from one hour to several years. Over time, the company has evolved from a co-working space to an integrated workspace solutions platform. While the companies core solution is co-working solutions which includes flex workspaces, customiz
The AWFIS Space Solutions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹724.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of AWFIS Space Solutions Ltd is ₹5132.55 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of AWFIS Space Solutions Ltd is 0 and 12.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a AWFIS Space Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of AWFIS Space Solutions Ltd is ₹371.4 and ₹946 as of 06 Jan ‘25
AWFIS Space Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 78.08%, 6 Month at 44.75%, 3 Month at 11.18% and 1 Month at 3.03%.
