AWFIS Space Solutions Ltd Share Price

724.65
(-3.52%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:34:56 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open751.9
  • Day's High752.4
  • 52 Wk High946
  • Prev. Close751.05
  • Day's Low718.9
  • 52 Wk Low 371.4
  • Turnover (lac)2,809.77
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-3.71
  • EPS1.49
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5,132.55
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

AWFIS Space Solutions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

751.9

Prev. Close

751.05

Turnover(Lac.)

2,809.77

Day's High

752.4

Day's Low

718.9

52 Week's High

946

52 Week's Low

371.4

Book Value

-3.71

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5,132.55

P/E

0

EPS

1.49

Divi. Yield

0

AWFIS Space Solutions Ltd Corporate Action

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

AWFIS Space Solutions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Awfis to Manage NSE's 165K Sq Ft Mumbai Office

Awfis to Manage NSE's 165K Sq Ft Mumbai Office

12 Nov 2024|11:50 AM

With this new agreement, Awfis, which already runs a coworking space in the building, adds two more locations to its footprint.

AWFIS Space Solutions inks largest managed aggregation deal

AWFIS Space Solutions inks largest managed aggregation deal

28 Aug 2024|03:07 PM

With this expansion, Awfis presently has a combined half-million square feet of Grade-A flexible workspace with the Nyati Group.

Top 10 stocks for today – 28th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 28th August 2024

28 Aug 2024|09:50 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: LTIMindtree, ICICI Prudential, and Bharti Airtel, etc.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

AWFIS Space Solutions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:56 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024May-2024May-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 10.91%

Foreign: 10.91%

Indian: 17.32%

Non-Promoter- 41.47%

Institutions: 41.47%

Non-Institutions: 30.28%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

AWFIS Space Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

167.68

178.7

323.2

182.47

Preference Capital

345.25

194.96

0

139.39

Reserves

-261.52

-203.86

-228.33

-171.06

Net Worth

251.41

169.8

94.87

150.8

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

848.82

545.28

257.05

178.36

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

848.82

545.28

257.05

178.36

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

25.98

20.51

21.67

37.66

AWFIS Space Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT AWFIS Space Solutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Amit Ramani

Non Executive Director

Rajesh Kharabanda

Non Executive Director

Arjun Shanker Bhartia

Independent Director

Anil Parashar

Independent Director

Radhika Gokul Jaykrishna

Independent Director

Sanjay M Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Amit Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by AWFIS Space Solutions Ltd

Summary

Awfis Space Solutions Limited was incorporated as Awfis Space Solutions Private Limited as a private limited company pursuant to a certificate of incorporation dated December 17, 2014. Thereafter, the Company was converted from a private limited company to a public limited company, pursuant to a resolution passed in the extraordinary general meeting of the companies Shareholders held on November 24, 2023, and the name of the Company was changed to Awfis Space Solutions Limited, with a fresh certificate of incorporation dated December 5, 2023,The company is the largest flexible workspace solutions company in India as on June 30, 2023, based on total number of centers. As on June 30, 2023, the company is ranked 1st among the top 5 benchmarked players in the flexible workspace segment with presence in 16 cities in India.The company provides a wide spectrum of flexible workspace solutions ranging from individual flexible desk needs to customized office spaces for start-ups, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) as well as for large corporates and multi-national corporations. The companies flexible workspace solutions cater to varied seat cohorts ranging from a single seat to multiple seats, which can be contracted by the clients for a period ranging from one hour to several years. Over time, the company has evolved from a co-working space to an integrated workspace solutions platform. While the companies core solution is co-working solutions which includes flex workspaces, customiz
Company FAQs

What is the AWFIS Space Solutions Ltd share price today?

The AWFIS Space Solutions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹724.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of AWFIS Space Solutions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of AWFIS Space Solutions Ltd is ₹5132.55 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of AWFIS Space Solutions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of AWFIS Space Solutions Ltd is 0 and 12.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of AWFIS Space Solutions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a AWFIS Space Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of AWFIS Space Solutions Ltd is ₹371.4 and ₹946 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of AWFIS Space Solutions Ltd?

AWFIS Space Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 78.08%, 6 Month at 44.75%, 3 Month at 11.18% and 1 Month at 3.03%.

What is the shareholding pattern of AWFIS Space Solutions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of AWFIS Space Solutions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 28.24 %
Institutions - 41.47 %
Public - 30.29 %

QUICKLINKS FOR AWFIS Space Solutions Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

