AWFIS Space Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
167.68
178.7
323.2
182.47
Preference Capital
345.25
194.96
0
139.39
Reserves
-261.52
-203.86
-228.33
-171.06
Net Worth
251.41
169.8
94.87
150.8
Minority Interest
Debt
733.55
499.88
12.1
2.96
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
984.96
669.68
106.97
153.76
Fixed Assets
924.3
653.51
348.74
299.99
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.65
0.65
16.79
42.19
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
54.56
-2.25
-264.04
-230.27
Inventories
0.16
0.4
0.54
0.2
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
75.48
48.48
37.76
15.39
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
390.31
209.99
150.5
108.99
Sundry Creditors
-147.42
-75.32
-45.11
-27.75
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-263.97
-185.81
-407.73
-327.1
Cash
4.45
17.79
5.48
41.86
Total Assets
984.96
669.69
106.97
153.77
With this new agreement, Awfis, which already runs a coworking space in the building, adds two more locations to its footprint.Read More
With this expansion, Awfis presently has a combined half-million square feet of Grade-A flexible workspace with the Nyati Group.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: LTIMindtree, ICICI Prudential, and Bharti Airtel, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.