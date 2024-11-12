iifl-logo-icon 1
AWFIS Space Solutions Ltd News Today

712.65
(-3.75%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Awfis to Manage NSE's 165K Sq Ft Mumbai Office

With this new agreement, Awfis, which already runs a coworking space in the building, adds two more locations to its footprint.

12 Nov 2024|11:50 AM
AWFIS Space Solutions inks largest managed aggregation deal

With this expansion, Awfis presently has a combined half-million square feet of Grade-A flexible workspace with the Nyati Group.

28 Aug 2024|03:07 PM
Top 10 stocks for today – 28th August 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: LTIMindtree, ICICI Prudential, and Bharti Airtel, etc.

28 Aug 2024|09:50 AM

