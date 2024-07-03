AWFIS Space Solutions Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
Gross Sales
616.5
385.31
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
616.5
385.31
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
17.2
15.63
Total Income
633.69
400.94
Total Expenditure
438.2
277.8
PBIDT
195.5
123.14
Interest
69.16
51.68
PBDT
126.34
71.45
Depreciation
145.28
104.24
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
Tax
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-18.94
-32.78
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-18.94
-32.78
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-18.94
-32.78
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-9.89
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
Equity
19.15
30.13
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
31.71
31.95
PBDTM(%)
20.49
18.54
PATM(%)
-3.07
-8.5


