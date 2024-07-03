AWFIS Space Solutions Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
550.13
452.96
395.86
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
550.13
452.96
395.86
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
43.71
13.92
12.06
Total Income
593.84
466.89
407.92
Total Expenditure
370.93
318.42
284.99
PBIDT
222.92
148.46
122.93
Interest
58.49
49.05
43.92
PBDT
164.42
99.41
79.01
Depreciation
122.96
104.33
91.67
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
41.46
-4.91
-12.65
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
41.46
-4.91
-12.65
Extra-ordinary Items
24.01
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
17.45
-4.91
-12.65
EPS (Unit Curr.)
6.06
0
-7.88
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
Equity
70.21
19.33
16.38
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
40.52
32.77
31.05
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
PATM(%)
7.53
-1.08
-3.19
