|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|28 Aug 2024
|The Notice of the 10th (Tenth) Annual General Meeting to be held on Friday, the 27th day, September 2024 at 4:30 pm through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). Proceedings of 10th AGM held on September 27, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/09/2024) Scrutnizers Report for 10th AGM held on September 27, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/09/2024) Voting Results for the 10th Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
