|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|Awfis Space Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half yearly ended on 30th September 2024 Results for September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Sep 2024
|9 Sep 2024
|Intimation for divestiture of its Facility Management Division - Awfis Care
|Board Meeting
|28 Aug 2024
|28 Aug 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 28, 2024 as attached
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|Awfis Space Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approve the Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the first quarter ended on June 30 2024
|Board Meeting
|19 Jun 2024
|13 Jun 2024
|Awfis Space Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 along with the Reports of the Auditors thereon Financial Results Standalone and Consolidated for the Financial Year Ending 31st March, 2024 In compliance with Regulations 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (including any statutory modification(s), amendment(s) or re-enactment(s) thereof for the time being in force), this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, June 19, 2024, has, inter alia, considered and approved as per file attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/06/2024)
