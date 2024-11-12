iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

AWFIS Space Solutions Ltd Board Meeting

688.85
(-2.98%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:18 PM

AWFIS Space CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Awfis Space Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half yearly ended on 30th September 2024 Results for September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting9 Sep 20249 Sep 2024
Intimation for divestiture of its Facility Management Division - Awfis Care
Board Meeting28 Aug 202428 Aug 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 28, 2024 as attached
Board Meeting13 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
Awfis Space Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approve the Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the first quarter ended on June 30 2024
Board Meeting19 Jun 202413 Jun 2024
Awfis Space Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 along with the Reports of the Auditors thereon Financial Results Standalone and Consolidated for the Financial Year Ending 31st March, 2024 In compliance with Regulations 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (including any statutory modification(s), amendment(s) or re-enactment(s) thereof for the time being in force), this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, June 19, 2024, has, inter alia, considered and approved as per file attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/06/2024)

AWFIS Space: Related News

Awfis to Manage NSE's 165K Sq Ft Mumbai Office

Awfis to Manage NSE's 165K Sq Ft Mumbai Office

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Nov 2024|11:50 AM

With this new agreement, Awfis, which already runs a coworking space in the building, adds two more locations to its footprint.

Read More
AWFIS Space Solutions inks largest managed aggregation deal

AWFIS Space Solutions inks largest managed aggregation deal

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Aug 2024|03:07 PM

With this expansion, Awfis presently has a combined half-million square feet of Grade-A flexible workspace with the Nyati Group.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 28th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 28th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Aug 2024|09:50 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: LTIMindtree, ICICI Prudential, and Bharti Airtel, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR AWFIS Space Solutions Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.