AWFIS Space Solutions Ltd Summary

Awfis Space Solutions Limited was incorporated as Awfis Space Solutions Private Limited as a private limited company pursuant to a certificate of incorporation dated December 17, 2014. Thereafter, the Company was converted from a private limited company to a public limited company, pursuant to a resolution passed in the extraordinary general meeting of the companies Shareholders held on November 24, 2023, and the name of the Company was changed to Awfis Space Solutions Limited, with a fresh certificate of incorporation dated December 5, 2023,The company is the largest flexible workspace solutions company in India as on June 30, 2023, based on total number of centers. As on June 30, 2023, the company is ranked 1st among the top 5 benchmarked players in the flexible workspace segment with presence in 16 cities in India.The company provides a wide spectrum of flexible workspace solutions ranging from individual flexible desk needs to customized office spaces for start-ups, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) as well as for large corporates and multi-national corporations. The companies flexible workspace solutions cater to varied seat cohorts ranging from a single seat to multiple seats, which can be contracted by the clients for a period ranging from one hour to several years. Over time, the company has evolved from a co-working space to an integrated workspace solutions platform. While the companies core solution is co-working solutions which includes flex workspaces, customized office spaces and mobility solutions.The company has built capabilities to design, build, maintain and manage a wide range of flexible workspace requirements such as Awfis Transform (the construction and fit-out services business segment) and Awfis Care (the facility management services business segment). The company also provides allied services ranging from food and beverages,information technology support services and infrastructure services such as storage and customization to event hosting and meeting arrangements.