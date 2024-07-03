Summary

Antony Waste Handling Cell Limited (formerly Antony Waste Handling Cell Private Limited) was incorporated on 17 January, 2001. The Company is part of the Antony Group which has diversified business interests, including in the automotive body-building and ancillary industries. The Company is one of the top five players in the Indian Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) management industry with an established track record of 17 years, providing full spectrum of MSW services which includes solid waste collection, transportation, processing and disposal services across the country, primarily catering to Indian municipalities. It is among the select few who have pioneered in MSW collection and transportation sector. It is among the key players in landfill construction and management sector with in-house expertise for landfill construction along with its management. It is also present in the emerging waste management area in India which is MSW based Waste to Energy (WTE).The Company primarily undertakes MSW C&T (Collection & Transport) projects, MSW processing projects and mechanized sweeping projects through itself and/or Subsidiaries. Having undertaken more than 25 projects, of which 18 are ongoing, it has demonstrated a track-record as a comprehensive service provider equipped with the resources to handle large-scale projects for municipalities as well as private players. The portfolio of 18 ongoing projects comprised 12 MSW C&T projects, two MSW processing (including WTE) project and fo

Read More