Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd Share Price

608.2
(-4.30%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:14 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open 639
  Day's High 640
  52 Wk High 902
  Prev. Close 635.5
  Day's Low 603.95
  52 Wk Low 407.95
  Turnover (lac) 749.35
  P/E 389.88
  Face Value 5
  Book Value 68.61
  EPS 1.63
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.) 1,726.32
  Div. Yield 0
No Records Found

Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

639

Prev. Close

635.5

Turnover(Lac.)

749.35

Day's High

640

Day's Low

603.95

52 Week's High

902

52 Week's Low

407.95

Book Value

68.61

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,726.32

P/E

389.88

EPS

1.63

Divi. Yield

0

Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:19 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 46.07%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 46.07%

Non-Promoter- 15.37%

Institutions: 15.37%

Non-Institutions: 38.48%

Custodian: 0.06%

Share Price

Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

33.17

33.14

33.14

33.14

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

178.73

169.68

156.13

137.07

Net Worth

211.9

202.82

189.27

170.21

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

54.02

53.25

47.16

yoy growth (%)

1.44

12.91

Raw materials

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

Employee costs

-21.25

-19.38

-18.87

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

14.56

8.36

7.27

Depreciation

-2.22

-3.68

-3.28

Tax paid

-0.64

0

0

Working capital

56.21

4.97

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

1.44

12.91

Op profit growth

-0.6

48.55

EBIT growth

16.92

0.99

Net profit growth

66.5

14.99

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

872.89

854.25

648.42

465.05

450.51

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

872.89

854.25

648.42

465.05

450.51

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

23.55

20.96

18.37

15.71

14.1

Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Jose Jacob Kallarakal.

Executive Director

Shiju Jacob Kallarakal.

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ajit Kumar Jain.

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Suneet K Maheshwari

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Priya Balasubramanian

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Harshada Rane

Non Executive Director

Shiju Antony Kallarakkal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd

Summary

Antony Waste Handling Cell Limited (formerly Antony Waste Handling Cell Private Limited) was incorporated on 17 January, 2001. The Company is part of the Antony Group which has diversified business interests, including in the automotive body-building and ancillary industries. The Company is one of the top five players in the Indian Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) management industry with an established track record of 17 years, providing full spectrum of MSW services which includes solid waste collection, transportation, processing and disposal services across the country, primarily catering to Indian municipalities. It is among the select few who have pioneered in MSW collection and transportation sector. It is among the key players in landfill construction and management sector with in-house expertise for landfill construction along with its management. It is also present in the emerging waste management area in India which is MSW based Waste to Energy (WTE).The Company primarily undertakes MSW C&T (Collection & Transport) projects, MSW processing projects and mechanized sweeping projects through itself and/or Subsidiaries. Having undertaken more than 25 projects, of which 18 are ongoing, it has demonstrated a track-record as a comprehensive service provider equipped with the resources to handle large-scale projects for municipalities as well as private players. The portfolio of 18 ongoing projects comprised 12 MSW C&T projects, two MSW processing (including WTE) project and fo
Company FAQs

What is the Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd share price today?

The Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹608.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd is ₹1726.32 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd is 389.88 and 8.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd is ₹407.95 and ₹902 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd?

Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.30%, 3 Years at 25.10%, 1 Year at 32.13%, 6 Month at 17.76%, 3 Month at -11.72% and 1 Month at -4.80%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 46.07 %
Institutions - 15.37 %
Public - 38.49 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

