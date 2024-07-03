Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹639
Prev. Close₹635.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹749.35
Day's High₹640
Day's Low₹603.95
52 Week's High₹902
52 Week's Low₹407.95
Book Value₹68.61
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,726.32
P/E389.88
EPS1.63
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
33.17
33.14
33.14
33.14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
178.73
169.68
156.13
137.07
Net Worth
211.9
202.82
189.27
170.21
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
54.02
53.25
47.16
yoy growth (%)
1.44
12.91
Raw materials
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
Employee costs
-21.25
-19.38
-18.87
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
14.56
8.36
7.27
Depreciation
-2.22
-3.68
-3.28
Tax paid
-0.64
0
0
Working capital
56.21
4.97
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
1.44
12.91
Op profit growth
-0.6
48.55
EBIT growth
16.92
0.99
Net profit growth
66.5
14.99
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
872.89
854.25
648.42
465.05
450.51
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
872.89
854.25
648.42
465.05
450.51
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
23.55
20.96
18.37
15.71
14.1
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Jose Jacob Kallarakal.
Executive Director
Shiju Jacob Kallarakal.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ajit Kumar Jain.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Suneet K Maheshwari
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Priya Balasubramanian
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Harshada Rane
Non Executive Director
Shiju Antony Kallarakkal
Reports by Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd
Summary
Antony Waste Handling Cell Limited (formerly Antony Waste Handling Cell Private Limited) was incorporated on 17 January, 2001. The Company is part of the Antony Group which has diversified business interests, including in the automotive body-building and ancillary industries. The Company is one of the top five players in the Indian Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) management industry with an established track record of 17 years, providing full spectrum of MSW services which includes solid waste collection, transportation, processing and disposal services across the country, primarily catering to Indian municipalities. It is among the select few who have pioneered in MSW collection and transportation sector. It is among the key players in landfill construction and management sector with in-house expertise for landfill construction along with its management. It is also present in the emerging waste management area in India which is MSW based Waste to Energy (WTE).The Company primarily undertakes MSW C&T (Collection & Transport) projects, MSW processing projects and mechanized sweeping projects through itself and/or Subsidiaries. Having undertaken more than 25 projects, of which 18 are ongoing, it has demonstrated a track-record as a comprehensive service provider equipped with the resources to handle large-scale projects for municipalities as well as private players. The portfolio of 18 ongoing projects comprised 12 MSW C&T projects, two MSW processing (including WTE) project and fo
The Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹608.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd is ₹1726.32 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd is 389.88 and 8.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd is ₹407.95 and ₹902 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.30%, 3 Years at 25.10%, 1 Year at 32.13%, 6 Month at 17.76%, 3 Month at -11.72% and 1 Month at -4.80%.
