Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
14.56
8.36
7.27
Depreciation
-2.22
-3.68
-3.28
Tax paid
-0.64
0
0
Working capital
56.21
4.97
Other operating items
Operating
67.91
9.65
Capital expenditure
0.3
-10.48
Free cash flow
68.21
-0.83
Equity raised
207.23
-159.14
Investing
39.38
0
Financing
18.58
28.14
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
333.4
-131.83
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.