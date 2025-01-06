iifl-logo-icon 1
Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd Cash Flow Statement

608.2
(-4.30%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:14 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

14.56

8.36

7.27

Depreciation

-2.22

-3.68

-3.28

Tax paid

-0.64

0

0

Working capital

56.21

4.97

Other operating items

Operating

67.91

9.65

Capital expenditure

0.3

-10.48

Free cash flow

68.21

-0.83

Equity raised

207.23

-159.14

Investing

39.38

0

Financing

18.58

28.14

Dividends paid

0

0

0

Net in cash

333.4

-131.83

Antony Waste han : related Articles

No Record Found

