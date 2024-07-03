Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
663.4
652.48
460.19
330.88
332.33
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
663.4
652.48
460.19
330.88
332.33
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
16.19
14.07
13.76
11.53
10.41
Total Income
679.6
666.55
473.95
342.41
342.74
Total Expenditure
521.26
537.94
353.57
246.34
238.53
PBIDT
158.34
128.6
120.38
96.07
104.21
Interest
25.31
17.91
16.49
21.04
21.82
PBDT
133.03
110.7
103.9
75.02
82.38
Depreciation
36.87
26.3
24.79
23.4
16.89
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
25.55
19.64
23.24
11.42
14.66
Deferred Tax
0.88
-7.43
-9.11
-8.29
1.75
Reported Profit After Tax
69.73
72.18
64.97
48.5
49.08
Minority Interest After NP
11.02
13.66
17.14
15.21
14.07
Net Profit after Minority Interest
58.71
58.52
47.83
33.29
35.01
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
58.71
58.52
47.83
33.29
35.01
EPS (Unit Curr.)
20.75
20.69
16.91
12.99
24.48
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
14.17
14.14
14.14
14.14
7.15
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
23.86
19.7
26.15
29.03
31.35
PBDTM(%)
20.05
16.96
22.57
22.67
24.78
PATM(%)
10.51
11.06
14.11
14.65
14.76
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.