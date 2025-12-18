iifl-logo

Antony Waste Subsidiary Secures ₹1,330 Crore Solid Waste Contracts From BMC

18 Dec 2025 , 12:24 PM

Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd said on Wednesday, December 17, that its material subsidiary AG Enviro Infra Projects Private Ltd has secured two municipal solid waste collection and transportation contracts from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation with a combined value of around ₹1,330 crore. The contracts are domestic in nature and have been awarded to a consortium led by AG Enviro Infra Projects, which holds a 51 percent stake, along with Jigar Transport Company holding 29 percent and M K Enterprises with a 20 percent share.

Each contract has a tenure of seven years and involves the collection and transportation of municipal solid waste to designated landfill sites using newly owned vehicles. Under the first contract, the consortium will handle the collection and transportation of about 650 metric tonnes of waste per day from Mumbai’s A, B, C and D wards. This contract is valued at approximately ₹684 crore for the full seven-year period.

The second contract involves the collection and transportation of nearly 600 metric tonnes of municipal solid waste per day from the N, S and T wards of Mumbai and is valued at around ₹646 crore over the same duration. Together, the two contracts cover the handling of close to 1,250 metric tonnes of municipal solid waste per day across key municipal wards in Mumbai.

Antony Waste Handling Cell said that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in the awarding authority and clarified that the contracts do not fall under related party transactions. The company added that the long-term nature of the contracts provides revenue visibility over the seven-year concession period and strengthens the presence of its subsidiary in large-scale urban waste management projects in Mumbai.

Jose Jacob, Chairman and Managing Director of Antony Waste Handling Cell, said the contract wins reinforce the company’s leadership in executing large-scale municipal waste operations across India’s urban markets. He added that Mumbai remains a core geography for the group and that the seven-year contracts support its strategy of building a resilient waste management portfolio while delivering sustainable growth and long-term value for stakeholders.

