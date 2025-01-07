iifl-logo-icon 1
Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

620
(1.94%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:52 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

54.02

53.25

47.16

yoy growth (%)

1.44

12.91

Raw materials

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

Employee costs

-21.25

-19.38

-18.87

As % of sales

39.33

36.39

40.01

Other costs

-17.93

-18.94

-18.24

As % of sales (Other Cost)

33.19

35.56

38.67

Operating profit

14.84

14.93

10.05

OPM

27.47

28.03

21.31

Depreciation

-2.22

-3.68

-3.28

Interest expense

-4.51

-7.95

-8.88

Other income

6.45

5.06

9.38

Profit before tax

14.56

8.36

7.27

Taxes

-0.64

0

0

Tax rate

-4.39

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

13.92

8.36

7.27

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

13.92

8.36

7.27

yoy growth (%)

66.5

14.99

NPM

25.76

15.69

15.41

