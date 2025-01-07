Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
54.02
53.25
47.16
yoy growth (%)
1.44
12.91
Raw materials
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
Employee costs
-21.25
-19.38
-18.87
As % of sales
39.33
36.39
40.01
Other costs
-17.93
-18.94
-18.24
As % of sales (Other Cost)
33.19
35.56
38.67
Operating profit
14.84
14.93
10.05
OPM
27.47
28.03
21.31
Depreciation
-2.22
-3.68
-3.28
Interest expense
-4.51
-7.95
-8.88
Other income
6.45
5.06
9.38
Profit before tax
14.56
8.36
7.27
Taxes
-0.64
0
0
Tax rate
-4.39
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
13.92
8.36
7.27
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
13.92
8.36
7.27
yoy growth (%)
66.5
14.99
NPM
25.76
15.69
15.41
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.