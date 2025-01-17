iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd Key Ratios

608.9
(-1.11%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:58 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

Op profit growth

EBIT growth

Net profit growth

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

24.63

EBIT margin

21.29

Net profit margin

9.68

RoCE

RoNW

RoA

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

22.65

Dividend per share

0

Cash EPS

4.88

Book value per share

122.96

Valuation ratios

P/E

10.76

P/CEPS

49.92

P/B

1.98

EV/EBIDTA

5.49

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

Tax payout

-9.23

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

Inventory days

Creditor days

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-3.48

Net debt / equity

0.07

Net debt / op. profit

0.22

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-0.25

Employee costs

-33.14

Other costs

-41.96

Antony Waste han : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.