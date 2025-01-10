Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
33.17
33.14
33.14
33.14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
178.73
169.68
156.13
137.07
Net Worth
211.9
202.82
189.27
170.21
Minority Interest
Debt
39.62
26.98
30.88
32.21
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
251.52
229.8
220.15
202.42
Fixed Assets
29.1
5.84
5.33
7.24
Intangible Assets
Investments
77.01
75.98
75.55
75.55
Deferred Tax Asset Net
4.84
3.08
2.85
2.49
Networking Capital
125.14
137.16
132.82
113.25
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
56.85
48.7
48.5
35.72
Debtor Days
241.35
Other Current Assets
93.1
118.63
120.53
111.22
Sundry Creditors
-8.29
-9.19
-11.27
-13.93
Creditor Days
94.12
Other Current Liabilities
-16.52
-20.98
-24.94
-19.76
Cash
15.45
7.74
3.61
3.88
Total Assets
251.54
229.8
220.16
202.41
