|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|9 Nov 2024
|22 Oct 2024
|Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Please find attached Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 9, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Aug 2024
|24 Jul 2024
|Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Please find attached Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|16 May 2024
|Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Friday, May 24, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|31 Jan 2024
|Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Please find attached the Financial Results. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
