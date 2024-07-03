Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd Summary

Antony Waste Handling Cell Limited (formerly Antony Waste Handling Cell Private Limited) was incorporated on 17 January, 2001. The Company is part of the Antony Group which has diversified business interests, including in the automotive body-building and ancillary industries. The Company is one of the top five players in the Indian Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) management industry with an established track record of 17 years, providing full spectrum of MSW services which includes solid waste collection, transportation, processing and disposal services across the country, primarily catering to Indian municipalities. It is among the select few who have pioneered in MSW collection and transportation sector. It is among the key players in landfill construction and management sector with in-house expertise for landfill construction along with its management. It is also present in the emerging waste management area in India which is MSW based Waste to Energy (WTE).The Company primarily undertakes MSW C&T (Collection & Transport) projects, MSW processing projects and mechanized sweeping projects through itself and/or Subsidiaries. Having undertaken more than 25 projects, of which 18 are ongoing, it has demonstrated a track-record as a comprehensive service provider equipped with the resources to handle large-scale projects for municipalities as well as private players. The portfolio of 18 ongoing projects comprised 12 MSW C&T projects, two MSW processing (including WTE) project and four mechanized sweeping projects. The Company is currently undertaking projects for the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, the Thane Municipal Corporation, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation, the Mangalore Municipal Corporation and the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority. It is also currently undertaking a project for Jaypee International Sports. In the past, it also has undertaken projects for Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Municipal Corporation, Gurgaon Amritsar Municipal Corporation, Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation and Jaipur Municipal Corporation.As on 31 March 2018,the company has 6 subsidiaries under its roof.During the FY2019-20, 122691 Series D Preference shares have been converted into equity shares in the ratio of 1:1. Further the company had issued Bonus Shares in the ratio of 1:1 vide resolution of the shareholders dated 09 December 2019.As On 31 March 2020,the company has 9 subsidiaries under its roof.The Company completed the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of 9,523,345 equity shares of face value of Rs 5 each at an issue price of Rs 315 per equity share, consisting of fresh issue of 2,698,412 equity shares and an offer for sale of 6,824,933 equity shares. On 10 February 2021, out of the IPO proceeds, the Company subscribed 170,940 equity shares of Rs 10 each (at a premium of, 2 330 per share)of AG Enviro Infra Projects Privale Limited, wholly owned subsidiary, for an aggregate amount of Rs 40 Crores.On 14 June 2021, a new Limited Liability Partnership (LLP), AL Waste Bio Remediation LLP (AWBR) was incorporated for servicing the project of remediation of temporary of the dumpsite land through biomining and mechanized means for Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA).The Company in 2023, recycled approximately 66,000 tonnes of waste (including Compost, RDF, and Recyclables from Kanjur, PCMC, Varanasi) diverting them from landfills and contributing to a cleaner environment. Further, it expanded C&T operations and integrated them with the Integrated Command & Control Centres in cities like Varanasi and Jhansi. It completed construction of Integrated Waste to Energy Plant at Pimpri Chinchwad in 2023.