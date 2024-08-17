Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹39.5
Prev. Close₹39.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.04
Day's High₹39.55
Day's Low₹39.5
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)47.1
P/E30.9
EPS1.28
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
38.18
38.91
38.91
38.91
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-9.48
-8.95
-8.99
-12.1
Net Worth
28.7
29.96
29.92
26.81
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
1.04
4.88
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-78.56
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-1.43
1.24
-7.19
-16.14
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.05
-0.05
-0.28
Tax paid
0
-0.01
-1.49
0
Working capital
-1.16
1.3
-8.94
22.17
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
-78.56
0
Op profit growth
-68.46
-54.75
-41.68
150.7
EBIT growth
-215.8
-117.24
-55.45
143.47
Net profit growth
-217.31
-114.09
-46.22
143.47
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2005
|Mar-2004
|Mar-2003
Gross Sales
128.1
121.3
72.65
Excise Duty
6.36
5.09
0
Net Sales
121.73
116.2
72.65
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
2.98
4.53
2.76
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Penmetsa Krishnam Raju
Director
S A Naqui
Chairman & Exec. Director
MURALI VARADARAJAN
Independent Director
Illyas Ghouse
Reports by Novopan Industries Ltd
Summary
Incorporated on 31 Aug.1984 as G V K Hotels Pvt Ltd, Novopan Industries became a public limited company in Nov.84. The company owns the Krishna Oberoi, a five-star hotel, in Hyderabad. Technical expertise is being provided by The East India Hotels, a member of the Oberoi group which owns and operates luxury hotels at prime locations all over the country and abroad.The company was promoted by Somnadri Bhupal and G V Sanjay Reddy, as a part of the G V K group of companies. The hotel has 286 rooms and is located in Hyderabads exclusive Banjara Hills. The hotel started its operations in the year 1987. It has restaurants overlooking plazas with fountains and gardens, ten suites opening out onto terrace gardens and two presidential suites with private swimming pools. There are two speciality restaurants serving Hyderabadi and Chinese cuisine. In 1994, Novopan (I), a leader in the particle board industry, reverse-merged with G V K Hotels with effect from 1 Apr.94. The new company thus formed was given the present name. After the merger, the share capital of the G V K Hotels reduced from Rs 14.78 cr to Rs 2.96 cr.During 1996-97, the particle board division enhanced its market leadership by launching of two new premium products namely, post forming laminates and high abrasion & anti-static boards. The company incured an expenditure in connection with the refurbishment of Ist and IInd floors and also landscaping of the hotel Krishna Oberoi totalling to Rs 183.24 lacs.NIL has implemente
