Novopan Industries Ltd Share Price

39.55
(0.64%)
Oct 31, 2014

Novopan Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

39.5

Prev. Close

39.3

Turnover(Lac.)

0.04

Day's High

39.55

Day's Low

39.5

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

47.1

P/E

30.9

EPS

1.28

Divi. Yield

0

Novopan Industries Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Novopan Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Novopan Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2014Jun-2014Mar-2014Dec-2013
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 92.04%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 92.04%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 7.94%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Novopan Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Equity Capital

38.18

38.91

38.91

38.91

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-9.48

-8.95

-8.99

-12.1

Net Worth

28.7

29.96

29.92

26.81

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

1.04

4.88

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-78.56

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-1.43

1.24

-7.19

-16.14

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.05

-0.05

-0.28

Tax paid

0

-0.01

-1.49

0

Working capital

-1.16

1.3

-8.94

22.17

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

-78.56

0

Op profit growth

-68.46

-54.75

-41.68

150.7

EBIT growth

-215.8

-117.24

-55.45

143.47

Net profit growth

-217.31

-114.09

-46.22

143.47

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2005Mar-2004Mar-2003

Gross Sales

128.1

121.3

72.65

Excise Duty

6.36

5.09

0

Net Sales

121.73

116.2

72.65

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

2.98

4.53

2.76

Novopan Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Novopan Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Penmetsa Krishnam Raju

Director

S A Naqui

Chairman & Exec. Director

MURALI VARADARAJAN

Independent Director

Illyas Ghouse

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Novopan Industries Ltd

Summary

Incorporated on 31 Aug.1984 as G V K Hotels Pvt Ltd, Novopan Industries became a public limited company in Nov.84. The company owns the Krishna Oberoi, a five-star hotel, in Hyderabad. Technical expertise is being provided by The East India Hotels, a member of the Oberoi group which owns and operates luxury hotels at prime locations all over the country and abroad.The company was promoted by Somnadri Bhupal and G V Sanjay Reddy, as a part of the G V K group of companies. The hotel has 286 rooms and is located in Hyderabads exclusive Banjara Hills. The hotel started its operations in the year 1987. It has restaurants overlooking plazas with fountains and gardens, ten suites opening out onto terrace gardens and two presidential suites with private swimming pools. There are two speciality restaurants serving Hyderabadi and Chinese cuisine. In 1994, Novopan (I), a leader in the particle board industry, reverse-merged with G V K Hotels with effect from 1 Apr.94. The new company thus formed was given the present name. After the merger, the share capital of the G V K Hotels reduced from Rs 14.78 cr to Rs 2.96 cr.During 1996-97, the particle board division enhanced its market leadership by launching of two new premium products namely, post forming laminates and high abrasion & anti-static boards. The company incured an expenditure in connection with the refurbishment of Ist and IInd floors and also landscaping of the hotel Krishna Oberoi totalling to Rs 183.24 lacs.NIL has implemente
