Novopan Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

39.55
(0.64%)
Oct 31, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-1.43

1.24

-7.19

-16.14

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.05

-0.05

-0.28

Tax paid

0

-0.01

-1.49

0

Working capital

-1.16

1.3

-8.94

22.17

Other operating items

Operating

-2.64

2.47

-17.67

5.73

Capital expenditure

0

0

0.1

-13.25

Free cash flow

-2.64

2.47

-17.57

-7.51

Equity raised

-21.33

-23.78

-6.41

4.15

Investing

0

0

0.2

0.25

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-23.98

-21.31

-23.79

-3.11

