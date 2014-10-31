Novopan Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-1.43
1.24
-7.19
-16.14
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.05
-0.05
-0.28
Tax paid
0
-0.01
-1.49
0
Working capital
-1.16
1.3
-8.94
22.17
Other operating items
Operating
-2.64
2.47
-17.67
5.73
Capital expenditure
0
0
0.1
-13.25
Free cash flow
-2.64
2.47
-17.57
-7.51
Equity raised
-21.33
-23.78
-6.41
4.15
Investing
0
0
0.2
0.25
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-23.98
-21.31
-23.79
-3.11
