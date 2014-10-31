iifl-logo-icon 1
Novopan Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

39.55
(0.64%)
Oct 31, 2014

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

1.04

4.88

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-78.56

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Other costs

-1.41

-4.49

-10.97

-21.91

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

1,048.22

448.52

Operating profit

-1.41

-4.49

-9.93

-17.03

OPM

0

0

-948.22

-348.52

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.05

-0.05

-0.28

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.03

5.78

2.79

1.16

Profit before tax

-1.43

1.24

-7.19

-16.14

Taxes

0

-0.01

-1.49

0

Tax rate

0

-1.28

20.73

0.01

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.43

1.22

-8.68

-16.15

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.43

1.22

-8.68

-16.15

yoy growth (%)

-217.31

-114.09

-46.22

143.47

NPM

0

0

-829.06

-330.49

