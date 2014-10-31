Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
1.04
4.88
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-78.56
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Other costs
-1.41
-4.49
-10.97
-21.91
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
1,048.22
448.52
Operating profit
-1.41
-4.49
-9.93
-17.03
OPM
0
0
-948.22
-348.52
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.05
-0.05
-0.28
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.03
5.78
2.79
1.16
Profit before tax
-1.43
1.24
-7.19
-16.14
Taxes
0
-0.01
-1.49
0
Tax rate
0
-1.28
20.73
0.01
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.43
1.22
-8.68
-16.15
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-1.43
1.22
-8.68
-16.15
yoy growth (%)
-217.31
-114.09
-46.22
143.47
NPM
0
0
-829.06
-330.49
