Novopan Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

39.55
(0.64%)
Oct 31, 2014|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Equity Capital

38.18

38.91

38.91

38.91

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-9.48

-8.95

-8.99

-12.1

Net Worth

28.7

29.96

29.92

26.81

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

28.7

29.96

29.92

26.81

Fixed Assets

25.81

25.84

25.88

27.56

Intangible Assets

Investments

2.8

4.1

1.09

0.5

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.68

-0.61

-0.19

-1.69

Inventories

0

0

0

6.46

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.8

0.37

0.27

0.29

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

-1.65

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-1.48

-0.98

-0.46

-6.79

Cash

0.77

0.63

3.14

0.44

Total Assets

28.7

29.96

29.92

26.81

