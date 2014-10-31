Novopan Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
38.18
38.91
38.91
38.91
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-9.48
-8.95
-8.99
-12.1
Net Worth
28.7
29.96
29.92
26.81
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
28.7
29.96
29.92
26.81
Fixed Assets
25.81
25.84
25.88
27.56
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.8
4.1
1.09
0.5
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.68
-0.61
-0.19
-1.69
Inventories
0
0
0
6.46
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.8
0.37
0.27
0.29
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
-1.65
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-1.48
-0.98
-0.46
-6.79
Cash
0.77
0.63
3.14
0.44
Total Assets
28.7
29.96
29.92
26.81
