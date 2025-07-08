iifl-logo
Talwalkars Healthclubs Ltd Share Price Live

1.05
(5.00%)
Mar 22, 2021|03:33:27 PM

  • Open1
  • Day's High1.05
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close1
  • Day's Low0.95
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.22
  • P/E0.1
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value170.26
  • EPS9.84
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3.26
  • Div. Yield0
Talwalkars Healthclubs Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

1

Prev. Close

1

Turnover(Lac.)

0.22

Day's High

1.05

Day's Low

0.95

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

170.26

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.26

P/E

0.1

EPS

9.84

Divi. Yield

0

Talwalkars Healthclubs Ltd Corporate Action

Talwalkars Healthclubs Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Talwalkars Healthclubs Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:49 PM
Mar-2022Dec-2021Sep-2021Jun-2021
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 31.61%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 31.61%

Non-Promoter- 0.29%

Institutions: 0.28%

Non-Institutions: 68.09%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Talwalkars Healthclubs Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

31.01

29.71

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

419.7

317.7

Net Worth

450.71

347.41

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

230.73

207.77

yoy growth (%)

11.05

Raw materials

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

Employee costs

-30.33

-28.47

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

102.84

83.39

Depreciation

-29.11

-28.98

Tax paid

-34.25

-30.51

Working capital

53.59

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

11.05

Op profit growth

11.54

EBIT growth

25.74

Net profit growth

30.84

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Gross Sales

281.45

247.09

225.27

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

281.45

247.09

225.27

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

4.62

12.16

1.93

Talwalkars Healthclubs Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

91.24

096,329.5467.830507.7251.18

International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd

IGIL

390.35

37.2216,856.39139.140.63234.250.61

Embassy Developments Ltd

EMBDL

114.97

55.7515,686.77-47.290588.5786.16

Rites Ltd

RITES

280.55

35.4713,485.74134.413.14586.6152.71

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd

RTNINDIA

64.03

82.138,854.82-352.9204.97.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Talwalkars Healthclubs Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Prashant Talwalkar

Director

Girish Talwalkar

Registered Office

801-813 Mahalaxmi Chambers 22,

Bhulabhai Desai Road,

Maharashtra - 400026

Tel: 91-22-66126300

Website: -

Email: investor@talwalkars.net

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in

Summary

Reports by Talwalkars Healthclubs Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Talwalkars Healthclubs Ltd share price today?

The Talwalkars Healthclubs Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Talwalkars Healthclubs Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Talwalkars Healthclubs Ltd is ₹3.26 Cr. as of 22 Mar ‘21

What is the PE and PB ratio of Talwalkars Healthclubs Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Talwalkars Healthclubs Ltd is 0.1 and 0.01 as of 22 Mar ‘21

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Talwalkars Healthclubs Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Talwalkars Healthclubs Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Talwalkars Healthclubs Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 22 Mar ‘21

What is the CAGR of Talwalkars Healthclubs Ltd?

Talwalkars Healthclubs Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -80.90%, 1 Year at 31.25%, 6 Month at -43.24%, 3 Month at -25.00% and 1 Month at -8.70%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Talwalkars Healthclubs Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Talwalkars Healthclubs Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

