SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹1
Prev. Close₹1
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.22
Day's High₹1.05
Day's Low₹0.95
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹170.26
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.26
P/E0.1
EPS9.84
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
31.01
29.71
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
419.7
317.7
Net Worth
450.71
347.41
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
230.73
207.77
yoy growth (%)
11.05
Raw materials
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
Employee costs
-30.33
-28.47
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
102.84
83.39
Depreciation
-29.11
-28.98
Tax paid
-34.25
-30.51
Working capital
53.59
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
11.05
Op profit growth
11.54
EBIT growth
25.74
Net profit growth
30.84
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Gross Sales
281.45
247.09
225.27
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
281.45
247.09
225.27
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
4.62
12.16
1.93
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
91.24
|0
|96,329.54
|67.83
|0
|507.72
|51.18
International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd
IGIL
390.35
|37.22
|16,856.39
|139.14
|0.63
|234.2
|50.61
Embassy Developments Ltd
EMBDL
114.97
|55.75
|15,686.77
|-47.29
|0
|588.57
|86.16
Rites Ltd
RITES
280.55
|35.47
|13,485.74
|134.41
|3.14
|586.61
|52.71
RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd
RTNINDIA
64.03
|82.13
|8,854.82
|-352.92
|0
|4.9
|7.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Prashant Talwalkar
Director
Girish Talwalkar
801-813 Mahalaxmi Chambers 22,
Bhulabhai Desai Road,
Maharashtra - 400026
Tel: 91-22-66126300
Website: -
Email: investor@talwalkars.net
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in
Summary
Reports by Talwalkars Healthclubs Ltd
