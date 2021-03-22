iifl-logo
Talwalkars Healthclubs Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

230.73

207.77

yoy growth (%)

11.05

Raw materials

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

Employee costs

-30.33

-28.47

As % of sales

13.14

13.7

Other costs

-65.33

-58.22

As % of sales (Other Cost)

28.31

28.02

Operating profit

135.06

121.08

OPM

58.53

58.27

Depreciation

-29.11

-28.98

Interest expense

-15.4

-10.64

Other income

12.29

1.93

Profit before tax

102.84

83.39

Taxes

-34.25

-30.51

Tax rate

-33.3

-36.59

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

68.59

52.87

Exceptional items

0.08

-0.39

Net profit

68.67

52.48

yoy growth (%)

30.84

NPM

29.76

25.26

