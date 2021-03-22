Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
230.73
207.77
yoy growth (%)
11.05
Raw materials
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
Employee costs
-30.33
-28.47
As % of sales
13.14
13.7
Other costs
-65.33
-58.22
As % of sales (Other Cost)
28.31
28.02
Operating profit
135.06
121.08
OPM
58.53
58.27
Depreciation
-29.11
-28.98
Interest expense
-15.4
-10.64
Other income
12.29
1.93
Profit before tax
102.84
83.39
Taxes
-34.25
-30.51
Tax rate
-33.3
-36.59
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
68.59
52.87
Exceptional items
0.08
-0.39
Net profit
68.67
52.48
yoy growth (%)
30.84
NPM
29.76
25.26
