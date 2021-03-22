iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Talwalkars Healthclubs Ltd Key Ratios

1.05
(5.00%)
Mar 22, 2021|03:33:27 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Talwalkars Healthclubs Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

Op profit growth

EBIT growth

Net profit growth

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

56.34

EBIT margin

48.99

Net profit margin

28.03

RoCE

RoNW

RoA

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

22.19

Dividend per share

1

Cash EPS

12.58

Book value per share

140.04

Valuation ratios

P/E

P/CEPS

P/B

EV/EBIDTA

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

Tax payout

-34.15

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

Inventory days

Creditor days

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-7.25

Net debt / equity

0.75

Net debt / op. profit

2.35

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

Employee costs

-14.41

Other costs

-29.24

Talwalkars Heal. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Talwalkars Healthclubs Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.