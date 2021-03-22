iifl-logo
Talwalkars Healthclubs Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

31.01

29.71

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

419.7

317.7

Net Worth

450.71

347.41

Minority Interest

Debt

371.11

307.79

Deferred Tax Liability Net

24.5

18.59

Total Liabilities

846.32

673.79

Fixed Assets

406.08

324.26

Intangible Assets

Investments

139.76

108.43

Deferred Tax Asset Net

4.09

4.21

Networking Capital

254.35

202.97

Inventories

13.26

0

Inventory Days

20.97

0

Sundry Debtors

14.05

0.13

Debtor Days

22.22

0.22

Other Current Assets

240.5

221.07

Sundry Creditors

-7.52

-10.71

Creditor Days

11.89

18.81

Other Current Liabilities

-5.94

-7.52

Cash

42.05

33.94

Total Assets

846.33

673.81

