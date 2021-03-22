Talwalkars Healthclubs Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
31.01
29.71
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
419.7
317.7
Net Worth
450.71
347.41
Minority Interest
Debt
371.11
307.79
Deferred Tax Liability Net
24.5
18.59
Total Liabilities
846.32
673.79
Fixed Assets
406.08
324.26
Intangible Assets
Investments
139.76
108.43
Deferred Tax Asset Net
4.09
4.21
Networking Capital
254.35
202.97
Inventories
13.26
0
Inventory Days
20.97
0
Sundry Debtors
14.05
0.13
Debtor Days
22.22
0.22
Other Current Assets
240.5
221.07
Sundry Creditors
-7.52
-10.71
Creditor Days
11.89
18.81
Other Current Liabilities
-5.94
-7.52
Cash
42.05
33.94
Total Assets
846.33
673.81
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.