Summary

Prozone Realty Limited was formerly incorporated with the name known as Prozone Capital Shopping Centres Limited in 2007. The Company changed the name from Prozone Capital Shopping Centres Limited to Prozone Intu Properties Limited in July, 2014. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed from Prozone Intu Properties Limited to Prozone Realty Limited in December, 2022. The Company is engaged in the business of developing, owning and operating of Shopping Malls, Commercial and Residential Premises and providing related management consultancy services. The Companys business segments include Leasing and Outright Sales. The Company owns over six land banks aggregating approximately 170 acres with maximum saleable area of approximately 17.8 million square feet in city locations spread across approximately six cities in India. Its Prozone Mall is located in Aurangabad, in which there are over 10 anchor tenants and approximately 100 plus stores operational. Its subsidiaries include Alliance Mall Developers Co. Private Limited, Jaipur Festival City Private Limited, Kruti Multitrade Private Limited, Royal Mall Private Limited and Prozone Liberty International Limited.The company has an aggregate of 139.71 acres across fully paid-up land bank, with a maximum saleable area of approximately 15.54 MSFT. Of its 15.54 MSFT land bank, 2.02 MSFT has already been developed. Currently, the Company has broken ground in five locations - Mumbai, Nagpur, Coimbatore, Indore and Aurangabad.The

