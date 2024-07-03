iifl-logo-icon 1
Prozone Realty Ltd Share Price

36.21
(-7.65%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

  • Open39.6
  • Day's High40.34
  • 52 Wk High44.8
  • Prev. Close39.21
  • Day's Low35.61
  • 52 Wk Low 20.91
  • Turnover (lac)1,346.12
  • P/E103.84
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value48.36
  • EPS0.38
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)552.56
  • Div. Yield0
Prozone Realty Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

39.6

Prev. Close

39.21

Turnover(Lac.)

1,346.12

Day's High

40.34

Day's Low

35.61

52 Week's High

44.8

52 Week's Low

20.91

Book Value

48.36

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

552.56

P/E

103.84

EPS

0.38

Divi. Yield

0

Prozone Realty Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Sep, 2024

Prozone Realty Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Prozone Realty Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:04 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 23.38%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 23.38%

Non-Promoter- 3.02%

Institutions: 3.01%

Non-Institutions: 73.59%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Prozone Realty Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

30.52

30.52

30.52

30.52

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

705.21

666.84

587.97

528.51

Net Worth

735.73

697.36

618.49

559.03

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

7.49

9.51

6.78

7.17

yoy growth (%)

-21.21

40.28

-5.47

-4.58

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-4.61

-6.28

-3.94

-3.82

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.13

5.86

4.58

-0.25

Depreciation

-0.54

-0.63

-0.48

-0.84

Tax paid

-2.75

-0.69

-2.31

1.29

Working capital

-1.11

39.71

19.53

-23.71

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-21.21

40.28

-5.47

-4.58

Op profit growth

-51.71

-21.68

-74.17

610.17

EBIT growth

-1.12

25.1

578.22

-85.92

Net profit growth

-92.74

127.75

117.06

-76.68

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

184.51

173.17

93.38

44.86

85.04

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

184.51

173.17

93.38

44.86

85.04

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

18.09

57.51

21.89

13.74

20.45

Prozone Realty Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Prozone Realty Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Punit Goenka

Managing Director

Nikhil Chaturvedi

Deputy Managing Director

Salil Chaturvedi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ajayendra Pratap Jain

Independent Director

Deepa Misra Harris

Independent Director

Umesh Kumar

Whole Time Director & CEO

Bipin Gurnani

Independent Director

Dipa Hetal Hakani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Prozone Realty Ltd

Summary

Summary

Prozone Realty Limited was formerly incorporated with the name known as Prozone Capital Shopping Centres Limited in 2007. The Company changed the name from Prozone Capital Shopping Centres Limited to Prozone Intu Properties Limited in July, 2014. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed from Prozone Intu Properties Limited to Prozone Realty Limited in December, 2022. The Company is engaged in the business of developing, owning and operating of Shopping Malls, Commercial and Residential Premises and providing related management consultancy services. The Companys business segments include Leasing and Outright Sales. The Company owns over six land banks aggregating approximately 170 acres with maximum saleable area of approximately 17.8 million square feet in city locations spread across approximately six cities in India. Its Prozone Mall is located in Aurangabad, in which there are over 10 anchor tenants and approximately 100 plus stores operational. Its subsidiaries include Alliance Mall Developers Co. Private Limited, Jaipur Festival City Private Limited, Kruti Multitrade Private Limited, Royal Mall Private Limited and Prozone Liberty International Limited.The company has an aggregate of 139.71 acres across fully paid-up land bank, with a maximum saleable area of approximately 15.54 MSFT. Of its 15.54 MSFT land bank, 2.02 MSFT has already been developed. Currently, the Company has broken ground in five locations - Mumbai, Nagpur, Coimbatore, Indore and Aurangabad.
Company FAQs

What is the Prozone Realty Ltd share price today?

The Prozone Realty Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹36.21 today.

What is the Market Cap of Prozone Realty Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Prozone Realty Ltd is ₹552.56 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Prozone Realty Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Prozone Realty Ltd is 103.84 and 0.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Prozone Realty Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Prozone Realty Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Prozone Realty Ltd is ₹20.91 and ₹44.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Prozone Realty Ltd?

Prozone Realty Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.47%, 3 Years at 2.42%, 1 Year at 13.65%, 6 Month at 30.14%, 3 Month at 51.68% and 1 Month at 62.16%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Prozone Realty Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Prozone Realty Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 23.39 %
Institutions - 3.02 %
Public - 73.60 %

