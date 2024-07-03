SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹39.6
Prev. Close₹39.21
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,346.12
Day's High₹40.34
Day's Low₹35.61
52 Week's High₹44.8
52 Week's Low₹20.91
Book Value₹48.36
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)552.56
P/E103.84
EPS0.38
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
30.52
30.52
30.52
30.52
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
705.21
666.84
587.97
528.51
Net Worth
735.73
697.36
618.49
559.03
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
7.49
9.51
6.78
7.17
yoy growth (%)
-21.21
40.28
-5.47
-4.58
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-4.61
-6.28
-3.94
-3.82
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.13
5.86
4.58
-0.25
Depreciation
-0.54
-0.63
-0.48
-0.84
Tax paid
-2.75
-0.69
-2.31
1.29
Working capital
-1.11
39.71
19.53
-23.71
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-21.21
40.28
-5.47
-4.58
Op profit growth
-51.71
-21.68
-74.17
610.17
EBIT growth
-1.12
25.1
578.22
-85.92
Net profit growth
-92.74
127.75
117.06
-76.68
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
184.51
173.17
93.38
44.86
85.04
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
184.51
173.17
93.38
44.86
85.04
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
18.09
57.51
21.89
13.74
20.45
Chairman & Independent Directo
Punit Goenka
Managing Director
Nikhil Chaturvedi
Deputy Managing Director
Salil Chaturvedi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ajayendra Pratap Jain
Independent Director
Deepa Misra Harris
Independent Director
Umesh Kumar
Whole Time Director & CEO
Bipin Gurnani
Independent Director
Dipa Hetal Hakani
Reports by Prozone Realty Ltd
Summary
Prozone Realty Limited was formerly incorporated with the name known as Prozone Capital Shopping Centres Limited in 2007. The Company changed the name from Prozone Capital Shopping Centres Limited to Prozone Intu Properties Limited in July, 2014. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed from Prozone Intu Properties Limited to Prozone Realty Limited in December, 2022. The Company is engaged in the business of developing, owning and operating of Shopping Malls, Commercial and Residential Premises and providing related management consultancy services. The Companys business segments include Leasing and Outright Sales. The Company owns over six land banks aggregating approximately 170 acres with maximum saleable area of approximately 17.8 million square feet in city locations spread across approximately six cities in India. Its Prozone Mall is located in Aurangabad, in which there are over 10 anchor tenants and approximately 100 plus stores operational. Its subsidiaries include Alliance Mall Developers Co. Private Limited, Jaipur Festival City Private Limited, Kruti Multitrade Private Limited, Royal Mall Private Limited and Prozone Liberty International Limited.The company has an aggregate of 139.71 acres across fully paid-up land bank, with a maximum saleable area of approximately 15.54 MSFT. Of its 15.54 MSFT land bank, 2.02 MSFT has already been developed. Currently, the Company has broken ground in five locations - Mumbai, Nagpur, Coimbatore, Indore and Aurangabad.The
Read More
The Prozone Realty Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹36.21 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Prozone Realty Ltd is ₹552.56 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Prozone Realty Ltd is 103.84 and 0.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Prozone Realty Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Prozone Realty Ltd is ₹20.91 and ₹44.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Prozone Realty Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.47%, 3 Years at 2.42%, 1 Year at 13.65%, 6 Month at 30.14%, 3 Month at 51.68% and 1 Month at 62.16%.
