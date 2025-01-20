iifl-logo-icon 1
Prozone Realty Ltd Key Ratios

40.7
(4.98%)
Jan 20, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-47.24

-11.55

52.2

-26.72

Op profit growth

-60.55

28.74

666.79

-78.68

EBIT growth

-92.63

55.47

472.44

-78.35

Net profit growth

1,721.97

-63.93

-20.8

-172.11

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

42.59

56.95

39.13

7.76

EBIT margin

5.77

41.36

23.53

6.25

Net profit margin

-61.73

-1.78

-4.38

-8.42

RoCE

0.2

2.88

1.89

0.34

RoNW

-1.41

-0.07

-0.19

-0.24

RoA

-0.55

-0.03

-0.08

-0.11

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-2.73

-0.27

0

0.08

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-3.79

-2.28

-2.01

-1.11

Book value per share

31.49

32.53

36.49

34.95

Valuation ratios

P/E

-6.08

-30.55

0

461.87

P/CEPS

-4.37

-3.6

-21.56

-33.11

P/B

0.52

0.25

1.26

1.05

EV/EBIDTA

20.19

7.61

19.61

53.85

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-1.17

-29.46

48.04

-121.18

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

169.59

181.4

282.74

499.74

Inventory days

3,472.06

1,179.87

638.3

1,058.67

Creditor days

-821.16

-620.37

-268.3

-214.15

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.05

-0.84

-0.82

-0.4

Net debt / equity

0.85

0.79

0.54

0.52

Net debt / op. profit

21.42

8.18

8

56.93

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

-0.42

-32.77

-34.01

Employee costs

-7.58

-4.96

-3.91

-4.69

Other costs

-49.82

-37.65

-24.17

-53.52

