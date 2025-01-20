Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-47.24
-11.55
52.2
-26.72
Op profit growth
-60.55
28.74
666.79
-78.68
EBIT growth
-92.63
55.47
472.44
-78.35
Net profit growth
1,721.97
-63.93
-20.8
-172.11
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
42.59
56.95
39.13
7.76
EBIT margin
5.77
41.36
23.53
6.25
Net profit margin
-61.73
-1.78
-4.38
-8.42
RoCE
0.2
2.88
1.89
0.34
RoNW
-1.41
-0.07
-0.19
-0.24
RoA
-0.55
-0.03
-0.08
-0.11
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-2.73
-0.27
0
0.08
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-3.79
-2.28
-2.01
-1.11
Book value per share
31.49
32.53
36.49
34.95
Valuation ratios
P/E
-6.08
-30.55
0
461.87
P/CEPS
-4.37
-3.6
-21.56
-33.11
P/B
0.52
0.25
1.26
1.05
EV/EBIDTA
20.19
7.61
19.61
53.85
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-1.17
-29.46
48.04
-121.18
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
169.59
181.4
282.74
499.74
Inventory days
3,472.06
1,179.87
638.3
1,058.67
Creditor days
-821.16
-620.37
-268.3
-214.15
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.05
-0.84
-0.82
-0.4
Net debt / equity
0.85
0.79
0.54
0.52
Net debt / op. profit
21.42
8.18
8
56.93
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
-0.42
-32.77
-34.01
Employee costs
-7.58
-4.96
-3.91
-4.69
Other costs
-49.82
-37.65
-24.17
-53.52
