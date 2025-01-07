iifl-logo-icon 1
Prozone Realty Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

37.66
(4.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:10 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Prozone Realty Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

7.49

9.51

6.78

7.17

yoy growth (%)

-21.21

40.28

-5.47

-4.58

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-4.61

-6.28

-3.94

-3.82

As % of sales

61.55

66.04

58.12

53.28

Other costs

-3.72

-4.97

-5.06

-11.97

As % of sales (Other Cost)

49.67

52.27

74.68

166.83

Operating profit

-0.84

-1.74

-2.22

-8.61

OPM

-11.22

-18.32

-32.81

-120.11

Depreciation

-0.54

-0.63

-0.48

-0.84

Interest expense

-3.97

-1.32

-1.15

-1.09

Other income

8.49

9.56

8.45

10.31

Profit before tax

3.13

5.86

4.58

-0.25

Taxes

-2.75

-0.69

-2.31

1.29

Tax rate

-88.03

-11.92

-50.55

-517.12

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.37

5.16

2.26

1.04

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.37

5.16

2.26

1.04

yoy growth (%)

-92.74

127.75

117.06

-76.68

NPM

4.99

54.29

33.44

14.56

