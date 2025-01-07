Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
7.49
9.51
6.78
7.17
yoy growth (%)
-21.21
40.28
-5.47
-4.58
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-4.61
-6.28
-3.94
-3.82
As % of sales
61.55
66.04
58.12
53.28
Other costs
-3.72
-4.97
-5.06
-11.97
As % of sales (Other Cost)
49.67
52.27
74.68
166.83
Operating profit
-0.84
-1.74
-2.22
-8.61
OPM
-11.22
-18.32
-32.81
-120.11
Depreciation
-0.54
-0.63
-0.48
-0.84
Interest expense
-3.97
-1.32
-1.15
-1.09
Other income
8.49
9.56
8.45
10.31
Profit before tax
3.13
5.86
4.58
-0.25
Taxes
-2.75
-0.69
-2.31
1.29
Tax rate
-88.03
-11.92
-50.55
-517.12
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.37
5.16
2.26
1.04
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.37
5.16
2.26
1.04
yoy growth (%)
-92.74
127.75
117.06
-76.68
NPM
4.99
54.29
33.44
14.56
