Prozone Realty Ltd Shareholding Pattern

36.01
(-0.11%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:53 PM

Prozone Realty Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

23.38%

24.02%

24.39%

24.43%

24.49%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

3.01%

3.02%

3.05%

3.07%

5.35%

Non-Institutions

73.59%

72.95%

72.54%

72.48%

70.14%

Total Non-Promoter

76.61%

75.97%

75.6%

75.56%

75.5%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 23.38%

Non-Promoter- 3.01%

Institutions: 3.01%

Non-Institutions: 73.59%

Custodian: 0.00%

