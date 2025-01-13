Prozone Realty Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
30.52
30.52
30.52
30.52
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
705.21
666.84
587.97
528.51
Net Worth
735.73
697.36
618.49
559.03
Minority Interest
Debt
16.18
8.58
0.07
17.39
Deferred Tax Liability Net
92.53
83.03
61.52
45.47
Total Liabilities
844.44
788.97
680.08
621.89
Fixed Assets
1.93
2.42
1.2
1.44
Intangible Assets
Investments
709.04
660.45
566.42
532.16
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.22
3.6
3.9
4.23
Networking Capital
132.53
122.02
108.5
83.51
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
5.99
3.93
2.73
1.68
Debtor Days
81.8
Other Current Assets
140.09
130.28
119.13
96.51
Sundry Creditors
-1.28
-1.12
-0.79
-1.1
Creditor Days
53.55
Other Current Liabilities
-12.27
-11.07
-12.57
-13.58
Cash
0.73
0.47
0.05
0.54
Total Assets
844.45
788.96
680.07
621.88
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.