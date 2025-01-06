iifl-logo-icon 1
Prozone Realty Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Prozone Realty FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.13

5.86

4.58

-0.25

Depreciation

-0.54

-0.63

-0.48

-0.84

Tax paid

-2.75

-0.69

-2.31

1.29

Working capital

-1.11

39.71

19.53

-23.71

Other operating items

Operating

-1.29

44.23

21.31

-23.51

Capital expenditure

-0.36

0.82

0.01

-7.9

Free cash flow

-1.65

45.05

21.32

-31.41

Equity raised

1,331.66

1,801.93

1,999.43

1,379.13

Investing

-346.12

-274.4

10.75

813.3

Financing

30.43

24.38

21.25

28.23

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1,014.32

1,596.97

2,052.75

2,189.25

