Prozone Realty Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.13
5.86
4.58
-0.25
Depreciation
-0.54
-0.63
-0.48
-0.84
Tax paid
-2.75
-0.69
-2.31
1.29
Working capital
-1.11
39.71
19.53
-23.71
Other operating items
Operating
-1.29
44.23
21.31
-23.51
Capital expenditure
-0.36
0.82
0.01
-7.9
Free cash flow
-1.65
45.05
21.32
-31.41
Equity raised
1,331.66
1,801.93
1,999.43
1,379.13
Investing
-346.12
-274.4
10.75
813.3
Financing
30.43
24.38
21.25
28.23
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1,014.32
1,596.97
2,052.75
2,189.25
