Prozone Realty Ltd Board Meeting

36.94
(2.84%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:39:26 PM

Prozone Realty CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
Prozone Realty Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve PRL_BM Intimation for Quarter ended 30th September 2024. PRL_Financial Results 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
Prozone Realty Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior intimation of Board Meeting. Financial Results for Quarter ending June 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202421 May 2024
Prozone Realty Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the year ended 31st March 2024. Results-Financial Results 31.03.2024 Results-Financial Results 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
Prozone Realty Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board meeting and Closure of Trading Window. Prozone Realty Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation of Postponement of Board Meeting and Closure of Trading window. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting Q3 Results. Financial Results for Q ending Dec 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

