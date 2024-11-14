Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Prozone Realty Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve PRL_BM Intimation for Quarter ended 30th September 2024. PRL_Financial Results 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Prozone Realty Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior intimation of Board Meeting. Financial Results for Quarter ending June 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 21 May 2024

Prozone Realty Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the year ended 31st March 2024. Results-Financial Results 31.03.2024 Results-Financial Results 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024