SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹375
Prev. Close₹359.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹250.7
Day's High₹383.85
Day's Low₹351.05
52 Week's High₹366.6
52 Week's Low₹247
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)251.9
P/E53.47
EPS6.72
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.13
4.62
0.03
0.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.09
0
-1.31
-1.51
Net Worth
13.22
4.62
-1.28
-1.48
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
53.46
23.41
17.07
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
53.46
23.41
17.07
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.22
0.13
0.39
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CFO
Sarthak Soni
Whole-time Director
Tanay Attar
Whole-time Director
Sudeep Soni
Non Executive Director
Madhuri Surana
Independent Director
Palaash Gajria
Independent Director
Shrey Kastiya
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rohit Kumar Gauttam.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Rajputana Biodiesel Ltd
Summary
Rajputana Biodiesel Limited was incorporated on November 10, 2016 under the name and style of Rajputana Biodiesel Systems Private Limited, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Jaipur. Company status was converted from a Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company with the the name Rajputana Biodiesel Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 08th, 2024 was issued to Company by the Central Processing Centre, Manesar.Company was promoted and pioneered by Mr. Sarthak Soni, and Mr. Tanay Attar. The Company is engaged in Manufacturing and supplying of bio-fuels and its by-products namely glycerine and fatty acids. The manufacturing unit of the Company is operational at Phulera in Rajasthan. It has an installed production capacity of 30 kilo liters per day (klpd). It has full flexibility in manufacturing facility to handle the multiple feed stocks as per market requirements.The Company has acquired 75.21% stake in its subsidiary, Nirvaanraj Energy Private Limited, in Meerut in 2024. The Company is planning a Public Offer of upto 21,00,000 Fresh Issue Equity Shares.
The Rajputana Biodiesel Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹358.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rajputana Biodiesel Ltd is ₹251.90 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Rajputana Biodiesel Ltd is 53.47 and 6.67 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rajputana Biodiesel Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rajputana Biodiesel Ltd is ₹247 and ₹366.6 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Rajputana Biodiesel Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at 38.10%.
