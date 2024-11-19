Summary

Rajputana Biodiesel Limited was incorporated on November 10, 2016 under the name and style of Rajputana Biodiesel Systems Private Limited, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Jaipur. Company status was converted from a Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company with the the name Rajputana Biodiesel Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 08th, 2024 was issued to Company by the Central Processing Centre, Manesar.Company was promoted and pioneered by Mr. Sarthak Soni, and Mr. Tanay Attar. The Company is engaged in Manufacturing and supplying of bio-fuels and its by-products namely glycerine and fatty acids. The manufacturing unit of the Company is operational at Phulera in Rajasthan. It has an installed production capacity of 30 kilo liters per day (klpd). It has full flexibility in manufacturing facility to handle the multiple feed stocks as per market requirements.The Company has acquired 75.21% stake in its subsidiary, Nirvaanraj Energy Private Limited, in Meerut in 2024. The Company is planning a Public Offer of upto 21,00,000 Fresh Issue Equity Shares.

Read More