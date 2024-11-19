iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rajputana Biodiesel Ltd Share Price

358.15
(-0.33%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:41:19 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open375
  • Day's High383.85
  • 52 Wk High366.6
  • Prev. Close359.35
  • Day's Low351.05
  • 52 Wk Low 247
  • Turnover (lac)250.7
  • P/E53.47
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS6.72
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)251.9
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Rajputana Biodiesel Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

375

Prev. Close

359.35

Turnover(Lac.)

250.7

Day's High

383.85

Day's Low

351.05

52 Week's High

366.6

52 Week's Low

247

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

251.9

P/E

53.47

EPS

6.72

Divi. Yield

0

Rajputana Biodiesel Ltd Corporate Action

18 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Rajputana Biodiesel Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Rajputana Biodiesel Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:55 AM
Dec-2024Jul-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.68%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.68%

Non-Promoter- 14.23%

Institutions: 14.23%

Non-Institutions: 20.08%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Rajputana Biodiesel Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.13

4.62

0.03

0.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8.09

0

-1.31

-1.51

Net Worth

13.22

4.62

-1.28

-1.48

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

53.46

23.41

17.07

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

53.46

23.41

17.07

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.22

0.13

0.39

View Annually Results

Rajputana Biodiesel Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Rajputana Biodiesel Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CFO

Sarthak Soni

Whole-time Director

Tanay Attar

Whole-time Director

Sudeep Soni

Non Executive Director

Madhuri Surana

Independent Director

Palaash Gajria

Independent Director

Shrey Kastiya

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rohit Kumar Gauttam.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rajputana Biodiesel Ltd

Summary

Rajputana Biodiesel Limited was incorporated on November 10, 2016 under the name and style of Rajputana Biodiesel Systems Private Limited, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Jaipur. Company status was converted from a Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company with the the name Rajputana Biodiesel Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 08th, 2024 was issued to Company by the Central Processing Centre, Manesar.Company was promoted and pioneered by Mr. Sarthak Soni, and Mr. Tanay Attar. The Company is engaged in Manufacturing and supplying of bio-fuels and its by-products namely glycerine and fatty acids. The manufacturing unit of the Company is operational at Phulera in Rajasthan. It has an installed production capacity of 30 kilo liters per day (klpd). It has full flexibility in manufacturing facility to handle the multiple feed stocks as per market requirements.The Company has acquired 75.21% stake in its subsidiary, Nirvaanraj Energy Private Limited, in Meerut in 2024. The Company is planning a Public Offer of upto 21,00,000 Fresh Issue Equity Shares.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Rajputana Biodiesel Ltd share price today?

The Rajputana Biodiesel Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹358.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rajputana Biodiesel Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rajputana Biodiesel Ltd is ₹251.90 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rajputana Biodiesel Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rajputana Biodiesel Ltd is 53.47 and 6.67 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rajputana Biodiesel Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rajputana Biodiesel Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rajputana Biodiesel Ltd is ₹247 and ₹366.6 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Rajputana Biodiesel Ltd?

Rajputana Biodiesel Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at 38.10%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rajputana Biodiesel Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rajputana Biodiesel Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.69 %
Institutions - 14.23 %
Public - 20.08 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Rajputana Biodiesel Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.