SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹335.1
Prev. Close₹332.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹296.88
Day's High₹348
Day's Low₹325.15
52 Week's High₹332.85
52 Week's Low₹162.05
Book Value₹71.21
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)596.93
P/E45.29
EPS7.35
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.28
17.34
17.34
17.34
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
99.77
86.82
75.17
63.19
Net Worth
122.05
104.16
92.51
80.53
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
70.14
76.25
38.42
27.56
yoy growth (%)
-8.01
98.46
39.39
-16.16
Raw materials
0
2.06
0.49
2.38
As % of sales
0
2.7
1.28
8.64
Employee costs
-14.86
-17.51
-15.34
-15.7
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
18.7
21.53
7.46
6.26
Depreciation
-1.83
-0.36
-0.45
-0.59
Tax paid
-4.94
-5.66
-2.2
-2.12
Working capital
13.45
9.33
6.47
3.36
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-8.01
98.46
39.39
-16.16
Op profit growth
11.06
148.3
8.64
-8.47
EBIT growth
-13.52
174.89
24.71
-16
Net profit growth
12.98
131.39
27.08
-23.64
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
100.58
88.95
76.68
73.48
78.84
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
100.58
88.95
76.68
73.48
78.84
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.59
3.38
3.74
0.8
4.38
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Pradeep Misra
Whole-time Director
Richa Misra
Independent Director
Tarun Jain
Independent Director
Himanshu Garg
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vikas Gupta
Non Executive Director
Prajjwal Misra
Independent Director
Vinod Tiku
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd
Summary
Rudrabhishek Enterprises Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name and style of Rudrabhishek Enterprises Private Limited on September 01, 1992. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Company and the name of the Company was changed to Rudrabhishek Enterprises Limited on November 03, 2017.The Company started operations in 1992. Since incorporation, the Company was a service provider of end users. The integrated services included Infrastructural Services, Urban Designing and planning, Global Information Systems, Building Designing Services and Project Management Services.The Company is primarily engaged in the business of providing all kind of consultancy services related with infrastructure, environment, urban designing, urban planning housing, GIS, BIM & Project Management, civil designing, construction management including civil, mechanical, electrical, and all other types of erection, commissioning projects, project trading and execution of projects on turnkey basis and carry out engineering, procurement and construction contracts and turnkey contracts including at design services for all types of building, infrastructure and urban development projects for private and government agencies. Apart from this, the Company designed and managed complex projects in sectors such as Real Estate (Residential, Commercial, Group Housing & Integrated Township projects), Retail (Malls & Office Complexes), Hospitality & Healthcare, Recreat
The Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹344.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd is ₹596.93 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd is 45.29 and 4.50 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd is ₹162.05 and ₹332.85 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 60.92%, 3 Years at 13.99%, 1 Year at 68.48%, 6 Month at 86.32%, 3 Month at 70.63% and 1 Month at 52.21%.
