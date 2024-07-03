iifl-logo-icon 1
Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd Share Price

344.2
(3.41%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:36:02 PM

  • Open335.1
  • Day's High348
  • 52 Wk High332.85
  • Prev. Close332.85
  • Day's Low325.15
  • 52 Wk Low 162.05
  • Turnover (lac)296.88
  • P/E45.29
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value71.21
  • EPS7.35
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)596.93
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

335.1

Prev. Close

332.85

Turnover(Lac.)

296.88

Day's High

348

Day's Low

325.15

52 Week's High

332.85

52 Week's Low

162.05

Book Value

71.21

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

596.93

P/E

45.29

EPS

7.35

Divi. Yield

0

30 Dec 2024

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

30 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Aug, 2024

arrow

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:48 AM
Nov-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.21%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.21%

Non-Promoter- 31.78%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 31.78%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

22.28

17.34

17.34

17.34

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

99.77

86.82

75.17

63.19

Net Worth

122.05

104.16

92.51

80.53

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

70.14

76.25

38.42

27.56

yoy growth (%)

-8.01

98.46

39.39

-16.16

Raw materials

0

2.06

0.49

2.38

As % of sales

0

2.7

1.28

8.64

Employee costs

-14.86

-17.51

-15.34

-15.7

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

18.7

21.53

7.46

6.26

Depreciation

-1.83

-0.36

-0.45

-0.59

Tax paid

-4.94

-5.66

-2.2

-2.12

Working capital

13.45

9.33

6.47

3.36

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-8.01

98.46

39.39

-16.16

Op profit growth

11.06

148.3

8.64

-8.47

EBIT growth

-13.52

174.89

24.71

-16

Net profit growth

12.98

131.39

27.08

-23.64

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

100.58

88.95

76.68

73.48

78.84

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

100.58

88.95

76.68

73.48

78.84

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.59

3.38

3.74

0.8

4.38

Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Pradeep Misra

Whole-time Director

Richa Misra

Independent Director

Tarun Jain

Independent Director

Himanshu Garg

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vikas Gupta

Non Executive Director

Prajjwal Misra

Independent Director

Vinod Tiku

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd

Summary

Rudrabhishek Enterprises Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name and style of Rudrabhishek Enterprises Private Limited on September 01, 1992. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Company and the name of the Company was changed to Rudrabhishek Enterprises Limited on November 03, 2017.The Company started operations in 1992. Since incorporation, the Company was a service provider of end users. The integrated services included Infrastructural Services, Urban Designing and planning, Global Information Systems, Building Designing Services and Project Management Services.The Company is primarily engaged in the business of providing all kind of consultancy services related with infrastructure, environment, urban designing, urban planning housing, GIS, BIM & Project Management, civil designing, construction management including civil, mechanical, electrical, and all other types of erection, commissioning projects, project trading and execution of projects on turnkey basis and carry out engineering, procurement and construction contracts and turnkey contracts including at design services for all types of building, infrastructure and urban development projects for private and government agencies. Apart from this, the Company designed and managed complex projects in sectors such as Real Estate (Residential, Commercial, Group Housing & Integrated Township projects), Retail (Malls & Office Complexes), Hospitality & Healthcare, Recreat
Company FAQs

What is the Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd share price today?

The Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹344.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd is ₹596.93 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd is 45.29 and 4.50 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd is ₹162.05 and ₹332.85 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd?

Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 60.92%, 3 Years at 13.99%, 1 Year at 68.48%, 6 Month at 86.32%, 3 Month at 70.63% and 1 Month at 52.21%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.21 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 31.79 %

