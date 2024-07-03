Summary

Rudrabhishek Enterprises Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name and style of Rudrabhishek Enterprises Private Limited on September 01, 1992. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Company and the name of the Company was changed to Rudrabhishek Enterprises Limited on November 03, 2017.The Company started operations in 1992. Since incorporation, the Company was a service provider of end users. The integrated services included Infrastructural Services, Urban Designing and planning, Global Information Systems, Building Designing Services and Project Management Services.The Company is primarily engaged in the business of providing all kind of consultancy services related with infrastructure, environment, urban designing, urban planning housing, GIS, BIM & Project Management, civil designing, construction management including civil, mechanical, electrical, and all other types of erection, commissioning projects, project trading and execution of projects on turnkey basis and carry out engineering, procurement and construction contracts and turnkey contracts including at design services for all types of building, infrastructure and urban development projects for private and government agencies. Apart from this, the Company designed and managed complex projects in sectors such as Real Estate (Residential, Commercial, Group Housing & Integrated Township projects), Retail (Malls & Office Complexes), Hospitality & Healthcare, Recreat

