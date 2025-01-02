Board Meeting 2 Jan 2025 30 Dec 2024

RUDRABHISHEK ENTERPRISES LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 02-Jan-2025 to consider and approve Increase in authorised capital/Fund raising/Other business. Rudrabhishek Enterprises Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 02, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/01/2025)

Board Meeting 19 Nov 2024 13 Nov 2024

To consider other business matters Rudrabhishek Enterprises Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 19, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 19/11/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Rudrabhishek Enterprises Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 and other business matters Rudrabhishek Enterprises Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. Rudrabhishek Enterprises Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 4 Jul 2024 4 Jul 2024

Rudrabhishek Enterprises Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 04, 2024 for approval of Postal Ballot Notice.

Board Meeting 20 May 2024 13 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters. Rudrabhishek Enterprises Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. Rudrabhishek Enterprises Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 20, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 20/05/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2024 25 Jan 2024