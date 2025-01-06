Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
70.14
76.25
38.42
27.56
yoy growth (%)
-8.01
98.46
39.39
-16.16
Raw materials
0
2.06
0.49
2.38
As % of sales
0
2.7
1.28
8.64
Employee costs
-14.86
-17.51
-15.34
-15.7
As % of sales
21.18
22.96
39.92
56.96
Other costs
-35.45
-42.95
-16.38
-7.62
As % of sales (Other Cost)
50.53
56.33
42.63
27.66
Operating profit
19.83
17.85
7.19
6.61
OPM
28.27
23.41
18.71
24.01
Depreciation
-1.83
-0.36
-0.45
-0.59
Interest expense
-0.28
-0.41
-0.52
-0.13
Other income
0.99
4.46
1.24
0.37
Profit before tax
18.7
21.53
7.46
6.26
Taxes
-4.94
-5.66
-2.2
-2.12
Tax rate
-26.45
-26.31
-29.5
-33.91
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
13.75
15.87
5.26
4.14
Exceptional items
0
-3.69
0
0
Net profit
13.75
12.17
5.26
4.14
yoy growth (%)
12.98
131.39
27.08
-23.64
NPM
19.61
15.96
13.69
15.02
