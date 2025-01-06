iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

327
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:40 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

70.14

76.25

38.42

27.56

yoy growth (%)

-8.01

98.46

39.39

-16.16

Raw materials

0

2.06

0.49

2.38

As % of sales

0

2.7

1.28

8.64

Employee costs

-14.86

-17.51

-15.34

-15.7

As % of sales

21.18

22.96

39.92

56.96

Other costs

-35.45

-42.95

-16.38

-7.62

As % of sales (Other Cost)

50.53

56.33

42.63

27.66

Operating profit

19.83

17.85

7.19

6.61

OPM

28.27

23.41

18.71

24.01

Depreciation

-1.83

-0.36

-0.45

-0.59

Interest expense

-0.28

-0.41

-0.52

-0.13

Other income

0.99

4.46

1.24

0.37

Profit before tax

18.7

21.53

7.46

6.26

Taxes

-4.94

-5.66

-2.2

-2.12

Tax rate

-26.45

-26.31

-29.5

-33.91

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

13.75

15.87

5.26

4.14

Exceptional items

0

-3.69

0

0

Net profit

13.75

12.17

5.26

4.14

yoy growth (%)

12.98

131.39

27.08

-23.64

NPM

19.61

15.96

13.69

15.02

Rudrabhish. Ent. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.