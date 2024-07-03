iifl-logo-icon 1
Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd Nine Monthly Results

316.85
(-3.07%)
Jan 8, 2025

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

62.84

57.23

52.13

42.04

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

62.84

57.23

52.13

42.04

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.14

0.63

1.02

0.74

0

Total Income

63.98

57.86

53.14

42.78

0

Total Expenditure

46.64

42.1

38.72

32.78

0

PBIDT

17.34

15.75

14.42

10

0

Interest

1.38

0.93

0.34

0.45

0

PBDT

15.96

14.83

14.08

9.55

0

Depreciation

0.81

1.13

0.95

1.01

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

4.1

3.9

3.74

2.37

0

Deferred Tax

-0.36

-0.37

-0.55

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

11.41

10.17

9.94

6.16

0

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

-0.11

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

11.41

10.17

9.91

6

0

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

11.41

10.17

9.91

6

0

EPS (Unit Curr.)

6.58

5.86

5.72

3.46

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

17.34

17.34

17.34

17.34

17.34

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

27.59

27.52

27.66

23.78

0

PBDTM(%)

25.39

25.91

27

22.71

0

PATM(%)

18.15

17.77

19.06

14.65

0

