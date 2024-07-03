Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
62.84
57.23
52.13
42.04
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
62.84
57.23
52.13
42.04
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.14
0.63
1.02
0.74
0
Total Income
63.98
57.86
53.14
42.78
0
Total Expenditure
46.64
42.1
38.72
32.78
0
PBIDT
17.34
15.75
14.42
10
0
Interest
1.38
0.93
0.34
0.45
0
PBDT
15.96
14.83
14.08
9.55
0
Depreciation
0.81
1.13
0.95
1.01
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
4.1
3.9
3.74
2.37
0
Deferred Tax
-0.36
-0.37
-0.55
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
11.41
10.17
9.94
6.16
0
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
-0.11
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
11.41
10.17
9.91
6
0
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
11.41
10.17
9.91
6
0
EPS (Unit Curr.)
6.58
5.86
5.72
3.46
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
17.34
17.34
17.34
17.34
17.34
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
27.59
27.52
27.66
23.78
0
PBDTM(%)
25.39
25.91
27
22.71
0
PATM(%)
18.15
17.77
19.06
14.65
0
No Record Found
