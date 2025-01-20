Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-6.79
85.87
28.51
-11.65
Op profit growth
10.99
231.41
-2.53
-32.63
EBIT growth
-13.98
257.19
4.51
-37.15
Net profit growth
12.17
136.5
14.96
-38.97
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
27.88
23.41
13.13
17.31
EBIT margin
26.14
28.33
14.74
18.12
Net profit margin
18.23
15.14
11.9
13.3
RoCE
24.64
37.91
12.14
12.09
RoNW
4.57
5.39
3.17
3.29
RoA
4.29
5.06
2.45
2.22
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
7.94
3.53
2.7
62.5
Dividend per share
0.4
0.25
0.5
1
Cash EPS
6.52
6.6
3.25
62.83
Book value per share
46.15
38.33
34.67
630.68
Valuation ratios
P/E
25.47
7.67
P/CEPS
31
4.1
P/B
4.38
0.7
EV/EBIDTA
16.23
1.66
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
14.82
1.27
Tax payout
-26.95
-26.12
-39.75
-40.18
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
203.12
112.2
177.87
193.91
Inventory days
0
6.8
25.77
16.86
Creditor days
-44.28
-18.22
-54.68
-76.7
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-55.04
-51.44
-11.84
-47.24
Net debt / equity
-0.06
-0.13
-0.1
0.4
Net debt / op. profit
-0.24
-0.48
-0.86
2.47
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
3.29
-1.03
8.65
Employee costs
-22.64
-25.36
-45.01
-59.97
Other costs
-49.46
-54.51
-40.82
-31.36
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.