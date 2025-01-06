iifl-logo-icon 1
Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

18.7

21.53

7.46

6.26

Depreciation

-1.83

-0.36

-0.45

-0.59

Tax paid

-4.94

-5.66

-2.2

-2.12

Working capital

13.45

9.33

6.47

3.36

Other operating items

Operating

25.36

24.83

11.27

6.9

Capital expenditure

0.22

9.57

0.24

-0.29

Free cash flow

25.58

34.4

11.51

6.61

Equity raised

99.12

68.31

62.66

50.14

Investing

0

0.25

-0.28

2.01

Financing

2.15

3.12

4.59

4.27

Dividends paid

0

0

0.63

0.05

Net in cash

126.86

106.08

79.12

63.1

