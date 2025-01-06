Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
18.7
21.53
7.46
6.26
Depreciation
-1.83
-0.36
-0.45
-0.59
Tax paid
-4.94
-5.66
-2.2
-2.12
Working capital
13.45
9.33
6.47
3.36
Other operating items
Operating
25.36
24.83
11.27
6.9
Capital expenditure
0.22
9.57
0.24
-0.29
Free cash flow
25.58
34.4
11.51
6.61
Equity raised
99.12
68.31
62.66
50.14
Investing
0
0.25
-0.28
2.01
Financing
2.15
3.12
4.59
4.27
Dividends paid
0
0
0.63
0.05
Net in cash
126.86
106.08
79.12
63.1
