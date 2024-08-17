SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹1.75
Prev. Close₹1.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.34
Day's High₹1.75
Day's Low₹1.75
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹106.68
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)30.9
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
88.28
88.28
140.81
140.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,922.14
2,767.95
2,387.75
2,235.8
Net Worth
3,010.42
2,856.23
2,528.56
2,376.61
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
2,622.74
3,117.47
2,848.22
480.59
yoy growth (%)
-15.86
9.45
492.65
14.8
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-184.83
-153.98
-130.28
-110.98
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
280.01
277.18
253.49
222.35
Depreciation
-30.9
-25.05
-29.52
-37.75
Tax paid
-103.96
-95.84
-88.12
-81.18
Working capital
807.11
345.28
1,117.84
490.97
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-15.86
9.45
492.65
14.8
Op profit growth
8.04
3.03
10.33
16.91
EBIT growth
12.54
9.61
12.6
15.94
Net profit growth
-2.91
9.65
17.14
25.27
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
767.36
5,693.46
4,942.28
7,153.21
7,477.04
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
767.36
5,693.46
4,942.28
7,153.21
7,477.04
Other Operating Income
13.99
33.44
41.84
23.08
28.25
Other Income
6.21
1,573.93
237.58
46.45
81.38
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
A B M Good
Director
Peter Kerkar
Executive Director
Urrshila Kerkar
Independent Director
Pesi Patel
Independent Director
M Narayanan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Cox & Kings (India) Ltd is a diversified, multinational enterprise focused on the travel sector. The company provides value added services such as customizing travel plans for the NRI customers, travel arrangements for Trade Fairs, providing private air charter services, etc. The company is engaged in the business of inbound and outbound travel, leisure and foreign exchange dealing. Besides, they offer travel related foreign exchange & payment solutions.The company is having their registered office situated at Mumbai. They have points of presence covering 144 locations through a mix of branch sales offices, franchised sales shops, General Sales Agents (GSAs) and Preferred Sales Agents (PSAs). They are having 12 branch sales offices located in Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Kochi, Pune, Nagpur and Goa. The company has a global presence with their operations in 22 countries besides India through subsidiaries, branch offices and representative offices. They have subsidiaries in UK, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, US, UAE and Singapore. They operate from Moscow (Russia), Maldives and Tahiti through their branch offices and Spain, Sweden, Germany, Italy, France, South America and South Africa through their representative offices. Further, they have their presence in overseas markets through a network of GSAs and PSAs covering other countries enhancing their global presence.Cox & Kings (India) Ltd was incorporated on June 7, 1939 with t
