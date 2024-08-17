Summary

Cox & Kings (India) Ltd is a diversified, multinational enterprise focused on the travel sector. The company provides value added services such as customizing travel plans for the NRI customers, travel arrangements for Trade Fairs, providing private air charter services, etc. The company is engaged in the business of inbound and outbound travel, leisure and foreign exchange dealing. Besides, they offer travel related foreign exchange & payment solutions.The company is having their registered office situated at Mumbai. They have points of presence covering 144 locations through a mix of branch sales offices, franchised sales shops, General Sales Agents (GSAs) and Preferred Sales Agents (PSAs). They are having 12 branch sales offices located in Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Kochi, Pune, Nagpur and Goa. The company has a global presence with their operations in 22 countries besides India through subsidiaries, branch offices and representative offices. They have subsidiaries in UK, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, US, UAE and Singapore. They operate from Moscow (Russia), Maldives and Tahiti through their branch offices and Spain, Sweden, Germany, Italy, France, South America and South Africa through their representative offices. Further, they have their presence in overseas markets through a network of GSAs and PSAs covering other countries enhancing their global presence.Cox & Kings (India) Ltd was incorporated on June 7, 1939 with t

