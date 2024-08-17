iifl-logo-icon 1
Cox & Kings Ltd Share Price

1.75
(-2.78%)
Feb 10, 2022|03:29:29 PM

Cox & Kings Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

1.75

Prev. Close

1.8

Turnover(Lac.)

0.34

Day's High

1.75

Day's Low

1.75

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

106.68

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

30.9

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Cox & Kings Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Cox & Kings Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Cox & Kings Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:30 AM
Sep-2021Jun-2021Mar-2021Dec-2020
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 11.88%

Foreign: 11.88%

Indian: 0.30%

Non-Promoter- 0.06%

Institutions: 0.05%

Non-Institutions: 87.75%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Cox & Kings Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

88.28

88.28

140.81

140.81

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,922.14

2,767.95

2,387.75

2,235.8

Net Worth

3,010.42

2,856.23

2,528.56

2,376.61

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

2,622.74

3,117.47

2,848.22

480.59

yoy growth (%)

-15.86

9.45

492.65

14.8

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-184.83

-153.98

-130.28

-110.98

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

280.01

277.18

253.49

222.35

Depreciation

-30.9

-25.05

-29.52

-37.75

Tax paid

-103.96

-95.84

-88.12

-81.18

Working capital

807.11

345.28

1,117.84

490.97

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-15.86

9.45

492.65

14.8

Op profit growth

8.04

3.03

10.33

16.91

EBIT growth

12.54

9.61

12.6

15.94

Net profit growth

-2.91

9.65

17.14

25.27

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Gross Sales

767.36

5,693.46

4,942.28

7,153.21

7,477.04

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

767.36

5,693.46

4,942.28

7,153.21

7,477.04

Other Operating Income

13.99

33.44

41.84

23.08

28.25

Other Income

6.21

1,573.93

237.58

46.45

81.38

Cox & Kings Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Cox & Kings Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

A B M Good

Director

Peter Kerkar

Executive Director

Urrshila Kerkar

Independent Director

Pesi Patel

Independent Director

M Narayanan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Cox & Kings Ltd

Summary

Summary

Cox & Kings (India) Ltd is a diversified, multinational enterprise focused on the travel sector. The company provides value added services such as customizing travel plans for the NRI customers, travel arrangements for Trade Fairs, providing private air charter services, etc. The company is engaged in the business of inbound and outbound travel, leisure and foreign exchange dealing. Besides, they offer travel related foreign exchange & payment solutions.The company is having their registered office situated at Mumbai. They have points of presence covering 144 locations through a mix of branch sales offices, franchised sales shops, General Sales Agents (GSAs) and Preferred Sales Agents (PSAs). They are having 12 branch sales offices located in Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Kochi, Pune, Nagpur and Goa. The company has a global presence with their operations in 22 countries besides India through subsidiaries, branch offices and representative offices. They have subsidiaries in UK, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, US, UAE and Singapore. They operate from Moscow (Russia), Maldives and Tahiti through their branch offices and Spain, Sweden, Germany, Italy, France, South America and South Africa through their representative offices. Further, they have their presence in overseas markets through a network of GSAs and PSAs covering other countries enhancing their global presence.Cox & Kings (India) Ltd was incorporated on June 7, 1939 with t
