Cox & Kings Ltd Summary

Cox & Kings (India) Ltd is a diversified, multinational enterprise focused on the travel sector. The company provides value added services such as customizing travel plans for the NRI customers, travel arrangements for Trade Fairs, providing private air charter services, etc. The company is engaged in the business of inbound and outbound travel, leisure and foreign exchange dealing. Besides, they offer travel related foreign exchange & payment solutions.The company is having their registered office situated at Mumbai. They have points of presence covering 144 locations through a mix of branch sales offices, franchised sales shops, General Sales Agents (GSAs) and Preferred Sales Agents (PSAs). They are having 12 branch sales offices located in Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Kochi, Pune, Nagpur and Goa. The company has a global presence with their operations in 22 countries besides India through subsidiaries, branch offices and representative offices. They have subsidiaries in UK, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, US, UAE and Singapore. They operate from Moscow (Russia), Maldives and Tahiti through their branch offices and Spain, Sweden, Germany, Italy, France, South America and South Africa through their representative offices. Further, they have their presence in overseas markets through a network of GSAs and PSAs covering other countries enhancing their global presence.Cox & Kings (India) Ltd was incorporated on June 7, 1939 with the name Eastern Carrying Company Ltd. In February 23, 1950, the name of the company was changed to Cox and Kings (India) Ltd. In the year 1980, the company acquired the Indian business of Cox & Kings (Agents) Ltd. In the year 1996, the company forayed into Foreign Exchange business. They launched Duniya Dekho and Bharat Deko brands in the year 1999. Also, they launched the brand, FlexiHol in the year 2001. In October 2001, the company became a private limited company and the name was changed to Cox & Kings (India) Pvt Ltd. In the year 2002, the company acquired the Foreign Exchange business of Tulip Star Hotels Ltd.In the year 2006, the company acquired Clearmine Ltd, a UK based company, with a wholly owned subsidiary, ETN Services Ltd. Thus, those two companies became the wholly owned subsidiaries of the company. They established their overseas branch offices at Russia and New York. Also, they incorporated their overseas subsidiary in Singapore.In the year 2007, the company acquired Cox & Kings Ltd, a UK based company, with the wholly owned subsidiaries Cox & Kings Travel Ltd and Cox & Kings (Japan) Ltd, based in Japan. Also, they incorporated their overseas subsidiary in Dubai.In the year 2008, the company acquired Tempo Holidays Pty Ltd, based in Australia with a wholly owned subsidiary, Tempo Holidays NZ Ltd based in New Zealand marking the companys direct presence in these geographies. The company forayed in the Visa Processing business through the acquisition of Quoprro Global Services Pvt Ltd. In December 2008, the company made a joint venture agreement with IRCTC and formed a company namely Royale Indian Rail Tours Ltd for luxury train-based tourism in India and operating a luxury train to be called Maharajas Express.In the year 2009, the company acquired East India Travel Company Inc, a US based company. They incorporated a subsidiary company in UK, namely Quoprro Global Ltd. Also, they incorporated a step down overseas subsidiary company in Hong Kong. In January 27, 2009, the company became a public limited company and the name of the company was changed to Cox & Kings (India) Ltd. In December 2009, Cox & Kings (Australia) Pty Ltd, a subsidiary company acquired 100% stake in My Planet Australia Pty Ltd & Bentours International Pty Ltd, Australia. From March 6, 2010, Maharajas Express train, operated by the joint venture company, Royale Indian Rail Tours Ltd, started its journey. The train has a total coach of 23 coaches with passenger capacity of 84.