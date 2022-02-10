Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
2,622.74
3,117.47
2,848.22
480.59
yoy growth (%)
-15.86
9.45
492.65
14.8
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-184.83
-153.98
-130.28
-110.98
As % of sales
7.04
4.93
4.57
23.09
Other costs
-2,141.17
-2,688.85
-2,451.38
-128.01
As % of sales (Other Cost)
81.63
86.25
86.06
26.63
Operating profit
296.74
274.64
266.55
241.6
OPM
11.31
8.8
9.35
50.27
Depreciation
-30.9
-25.05
-29.52
-37.75
Interest expense
-105.02
-64.94
-58.62
-54.83
Other income
119.19
92.53
75.08
73.33
Profit before tax
280.01
277.18
253.49
222.35
Taxes
-103.96
-95.84
-88.12
-81.18
Tax rate
-37.12
-34.57
-34.76
-36.51
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
176.05
181.34
165.37
141.17
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
176.05
181.34
165.38
141.17
yoy growth (%)
-2.91
9.65
17.14
25.27
NPM
6.71
5.81
5.8
29.37
