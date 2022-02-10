iifl-logo-icon 1
Cox & Kings Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.75
(-2.78%)
Feb 10, 2022

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

2,622.74

3,117.47

2,848.22

480.59

yoy growth (%)

-15.86

9.45

492.65

14.8

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-184.83

-153.98

-130.28

-110.98

As % of sales

7.04

4.93

4.57

23.09

Other costs

-2,141.17

-2,688.85

-2,451.38

-128.01

As % of sales (Other Cost)

81.63

86.25

86.06

26.63

Operating profit

296.74

274.64

266.55

241.6

OPM

11.31

8.8

9.35

50.27

Depreciation

-30.9

-25.05

-29.52

-37.75

Interest expense

-105.02

-64.94

-58.62

-54.83

Other income

119.19

92.53

75.08

73.33

Profit before tax

280.01

277.18

253.49

222.35

Taxes

-103.96

-95.84

-88.12

-81.18

Tax rate

-37.12

-34.57

-34.76

-36.51

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

176.05

181.34

165.37

141.17

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

176.05

181.34

165.38

141.17

yoy growth (%)

-2.91

9.65

17.14

25.27

NPM

6.71

5.81

5.8

29.37

