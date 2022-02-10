Cox & Kings Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
88.28
88.28
140.81
140.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,922.14
2,767.95
2,387.75
2,235.8
Net Worth
3,010.42
2,856.23
2,528.56
2,376.61
Minority Interest
Debt
1,988.66
1,283.1
1,230.83
516.87
Deferred Tax Liability Net
17.95
14.26
17.91
16.04
Total Liabilities
5,017.03
4,153.59
3,777.3
2,909.52
Fixed Assets
285.69
242.39
211.72
172.08
Intangible Assets
Investments
248.51
234.51
233.56
176.1
Deferred Tax Asset Net
10.28
6.78
11.18
0.85
Networking Capital
3,927.76
3,153.77
2,826.76
2,163.45
Inventories
3.93
9.45
11.66
7.68
Inventory Days
0.54
1.1
1.49
5.83
Sundry Debtors
1,788.5
1,226.2
952.65
730.42
Debtor Days
248.9
143.56
122.08
554.74
Other Current Assets
2,561.78
2,275.1
2,266.56
1,599.6
Sundry Creditors
-162.29
-140.11
-254.26
-52.51
Creditor Days
22.58
16.4
32.58
39.88
Other Current Liabilities
-264.16
-216.87
-149.85
-121.74
Cash
544.79
516.14
494.08
397.04
Total Assets
5,017.03
4,153.59
3,777.3
2,909.52
