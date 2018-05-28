To the Members of COX & KINGS LIMITED

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying Standalone financial statements of Cox & Kings Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2018, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "standalone financial statements").

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued thereunder.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of the appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and fair presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these standalone financial statements based on our audit.

We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the standalone financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the standalone financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the financial position of the Company as at March 31, 2018, and its profit including total comprehensive income, its cash flows and the statement of changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Other Matter

The comparative financial information of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017 prepared in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards, included in these Standalone Financial Statements have been audited by the predecessor auditors. The report of the predecessor auditors on the comparative financial information dated May 29, 2017 expressed an unmodified opinion.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 (the Order), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) I n our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued thereunder.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2018 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2018, from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rules 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements Refer Note No. 27(11) to the standalone financial statements.

ii) The Company did not have any material foreseeable losses on long-term contracts including derivative contracts that require provision under any law or accounting standards for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

For D T S & Associates

Chartered Accountants

(Firm Registration no. : 142412W)

Ashish G. Mistry

Place: Mumbai Partner

Dated: May 28, 2018

Membership No.: 132639

Annexure to the Auditors Report

"Annexure A" to Independent Auditors Report referred to in Paragraph 1 under the heading of "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of our report of even date.

1) In respect of its fixed assets:

a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets on the basis of available information.

b) As explained to us, all the fixed assets have been physically verified by the management in a phased periodical manner, which in our opinion is reasonable, having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the company.

2) In respect of Inventories:

As explained to us, physical verification of the inventories have been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management, which in our opinion is reasonable, having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its 7) inventories. No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

3) The Company has granted loans secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Act.

a) The terms and conditions of the grant of such loans are not prejudicial to the companys interest.

b) There is no schedule of repayment of principal and are repayable on demand. Also, there is no stipulation as to date of payment of interest.

c) Since the principal and interest on these loans are repayable on demand, question of overdue amount does not arise.

4) In respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security given by the Company:

a) Company has complied with the provision of section 185 of the Act in respect of loans given.

b) Company has complied with the provision of section 186 of the Act, in respect of investment, loans, guarantee or security given.

5) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed thereunder. Therefore, the clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

6) To the best of our knowledge and explanation given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under sub section (1) of Section 148 of the Act in respect of the activities undertaken by the company.

In respect of Statutory dues :

a) According to the records of the Company, except for few instances of delay in payment of Service Tax, Advance Income Tax, the Company is generally regular in payment of Goods and Service tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, and professional tax undisputed statutory dues including TDS, sales tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, VAT, cess and any other statutory dues have been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid dues, were outstanding as at March 31, 2018 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the records of the Company and the information and explanations given to us, the disputed dues on account of income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess that have not been deposited with appropriate authorities are as under:

Name of Statute Nature of Dues Amount ( Rs ) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax/Penalties 4,65,91,730/- A.Y 2011 - 12 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax/Penalties 5,86,96,790/- A.Y 2012 - 13 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax/Penalties 7,45,44,220/- A.Y 2013 - 14 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 1,29,07,77,449/- F.Y 2005 - 2011 Central Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 60,37,108/- FY 2011 - 2012 Central Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal

8) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not delayed in repayment of loans to financial institution, bank or dues to debenture holders of the company. The Company has not raised any loan from government.

9) The company did not raise any money by way of Initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and term loans during the year. Accordingly paragraph 3(ix) of the order is not applicable.

10) Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and as per information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

11) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, managerial remuneration has been paid or provided in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provision of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

12) In our opinion company is not a nidhi company. Therefore, the provisions of clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the company.

13) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act and their details have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares of fully or partly convertible debentures during the year and hence clause (xiv) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the company.

15) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transaction with the directors or persons connected with him and covered under section 192 of the Act. Hence, clause (xv) of the paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

16) To the best of our knowledge and as explained, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

For D T S & Associates

Chartered Accountants

(Firm Registration no. : 142412W)

Ashish G. Mistry

Place: Mumbai Partner

Dated: May 28, 2018

Membership No.: 132639

Cox & Kings Limited I 99

Annexure to the Auditors Report

"Annexure B" to Independent Auditors Report referred to in paragraph 2(f) under the heading "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of our report of even date.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the Internal Financial Control over financial reporting of Cox & Kings Limited ("the company") as of March 31, 2018 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year then ended.

Management Responsibility for the Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2018, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.

For D T S & Associates

Chartered Accountants

(Firm Registration no. : 142412W)

Ashish G. Mistry

Place: Mumbai Partner

Dated: May 28, 2018

Membership No.: 132639