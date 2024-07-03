SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹130
Prev. Close₹127.23
Turnover(Lac.)₹8.98
Day's High₹130
Day's Low₹121.02
52 Week's High₹154.54
52 Week's Low₹79.1
Book Value₹97.45
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)309.22
P/E30.83
EPS4.09
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25.04
25.04
25.04
25.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
354.6
325.64
324.26
162.23
Net Worth
379.64
350.68
349.3
187.27
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
3.01
5.13
5.92
5.15
yoy growth (%)
-41.33
-13.37
15.04
-4.38
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-4.13
-4.65
-4.8
-4.51
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
14.72
8.49
-1.81
3.89
Depreciation
-2.67
-2.97
-3.21
-1.27
Tax paid
0.47
-2.84
-21.53
3.03
Working capital
32.27
3.84
9.55
-9.72
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-41.33
-13.37
15.04
-4.38
Op profit growth
-10
-17.26
24.56
8
EBIT growth
69.22
-786.6
-130.25
18.72
Net profit growth
36.54
-298.72
-140.99
32.52
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2.76
2.81
3.21
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.76
2.81
3.21
0
0
Other Operating Income
19.68
2.51
1.92
2.77
4.89
Other Income
50.72
53.49
52.52
24.71
19.59
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Vinay Kumar Modi
Managing Director
Alok Modi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sanjeev Kumar Bajpai
Whole-time Director
Piya Modi
Independent Director
Umesh Kumar Khaitan
Independent Director
NADIRA HAMID
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Modi Rubber Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in Feb.71, Modi Rubber (MRL), a B K Modi Group Company, manufactures automobile tyres. It has entered into a technical collaboration with the German tyre major, Continental Aktiengesellschaft, to manufacture steel radial tyres for trucks. The company has a state-of-the-art plant at Modipuram, which is one of the most modern tyre manufacturing plants in Asia. The Company was earlier engaged in manufacture of automotive tyres, tubes, flaps and other allied products in its plants set-up in 1974 at Modipuram, Meerut and Modinagar. Pursuant to the BIFR Scheme, Modinagar Plant was with the Company for carrying out its industrial activities. However, Modinagar Plant of the Company was under the Seal of Official Liquidator (OL) attached to the Allahabad High Court appointed by Allahabad High Court in Punjab National Bank Vs Modi Export Processors Ltd, as the Company had taken Industrial Shed and land on perpetual lease from Modi Export Processors Ltd, on which Company installed its Plant & Machinery for Modinagar Plant. The Company filed Special Appeal with Allahabad High Court for re-possession from the OL which was pending for final adjudication before the Honble High Court. Further, the Company implemented provisions of BIFR Scheme.The company has a 12.4% market share and is doing well on the export front. It has also won the CAPEXIL export award for its excellent export performance. MRL exports to countries like Vietnam, the Philippines, Singapore, the US, the UK, Ba
Read More
The Modi Rubber Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹123.49 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Modi Rubber Ltd is ₹309.22 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Modi Rubber Ltd is 30.83 and 1.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Modi Rubber Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Modi Rubber Ltd is ₹79.1 and ₹154.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Modi Rubber Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.63%, 3 Years at 18.51%, 1 Year at 44.50%, 6 Month at 30.15%, 3 Month at 1.90% and 1 Month at -3.50%.
