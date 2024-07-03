iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Modi Rubber Ltd Share Price

123.49
(-2.94%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:19:49 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open130
  • Day's High130
  • 52 Wk High154.54
  • Prev. Close127.23
  • Day's Low121.02
  • 52 Wk Low 79.1
  • Turnover (lac)8.98
  • P/E30.83
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value97.45
  • EPS4.09
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)309.22
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Modi Rubber Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

130

Prev. Close

127.23

Turnover(Lac.)

8.98

Day's High

130

Day's Low

121.02

52 Week's High

154.54

52 Week's Low

79.1

Book Value

97.45

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

309.22

P/E

30.83

EPS

4.09

Divi. Yield

0

Modi Rubber Ltd Corporate Action

8 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Modi Rubber Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Modi Rubber Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:44 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 10.20%

Foreign: 10.19%

Indian: 52.49%

Non-Promoter- 2.03%

Institutions: 2.03%

Non-Institutions: 35.26%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Modi Rubber Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

25.04

25.04

25.04

25.04

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

354.6

325.64

324.26

162.23

Net Worth

379.64

350.68

349.3

187.27

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

3.01

5.13

5.92

5.15

yoy growth (%)

-41.33

-13.37

15.04

-4.38

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-4.13

-4.65

-4.8

-4.51

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

14.72

8.49

-1.81

3.89

Depreciation

-2.67

-2.97

-3.21

-1.27

Tax paid

0.47

-2.84

-21.53

3.03

Working capital

32.27

3.84

9.55

-9.72

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-41.33

-13.37

15.04

-4.38

Op profit growth

-10

-17.26

24.56

8

EBIT growth

69.22

-786.6

-130.25

18.72

Net profit growth

36.54

-298.72

-140.99

32.52

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2.76

2.81

3.21

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2.76

2.81

3.21

0

0

Other Operating Income

19.68

2.51

1.92

2.77

4.89

Other Income

50.72

53.49

52.52

24.71

19.59

View Annually Results

Modi Rubber Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Modi Rubber Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Vinay Kumar Modi

Managing Director

Alok Modi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sanjeev Kumar Bajpai

Whole-time Director

Piya Modi

Independent Director

Umesh Kumar Khaitan

Independent Director

NADIRA HAMID

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Modi Rubber Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in Feb.71, Modi Rubber (MRL), a B K Modi Group Company, manufactures automobile tyres. It has entered into a technical collaboration with the German tyre major, Continental Aktiengesellschaft, to manufacture steel radial tyres for trucks. The company has a state-of-the-art plant at Modipuram, which is one of the most modern tyre manufacturing plants in Asia. The Company was earlier engaged in manufacture of automotive tyres, tubes, flaps and other allied products in its plants set-up in 1974 at Modipuram, Meerut and Modinagar. Pursuant to the BIFR Scheme, Modinagar Plant was with the Company for carrying out its industrial activities. However, Modinagar Plant of the Company was under the Seal of Official Liquidator (OL) attached to the Allahabad High Court appointed by Allahabad High Court in Punjab National Bank Vs Modi Export Processors Ltd, as the Company had taken Industrial Shed and land on perpetual lease from Modi Export Processors Ltd, on which Company installed its Plant & Machinery for Modinagar Plant. The Company filed Special Appeal with Allahabad High Court for re-possession from the OL which was pending for final adjudication before the Honble High Court. Further, the Company implemented provisions of BIFR Scheme.The company has a 12.4% market share and is doing well on the export front. It has also won the CAPEXIL export award for its excellent export performance. MRL exports to countries like Vietnam, the Philippines, Singapore, the US, the UK, Ba
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Modi Rubber Ltd share price today?

The Modi Rubber Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹123.49 today.

What is the Market Cap of Modi Rubber Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Modi Rubber Ltd is ₹309.22 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Modi Rubber Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Modi Rubber Ltd is 30.83 and 1.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Modi Rubber Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Modi Rubber Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Modi Rubber Ltd is ₹79.1 and ₹154.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Modi Rubber Ltd?

Modi Rubber Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.63%, 3 Years at 18.51%, 1 Year at 44.50%, 6 Month at 30.15%, 3 Month at 1.90% and 1 Month at -3.50%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Modi Rubber Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Modi Rubber Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.69 %
Institutions - 2.04 %
Public - 35.27 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Modi Rubber Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.