Modi Rubber Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25.04
25.04
25.04
25.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
354.6
325.64
324.26
162.23
Net Worth
379.64
350.68
349.3
187.27
Minority Interest
Debt
6.12
3.79
3.94
4.34
Deferred Tax Liability Net
45.53
45.83
46.5
3.77
Total Liabilities
431.29
400.3
399.74
195.38
Fixed Assets
227.19
224
217.22
27.26
Intangible Assets
Investments
161.13
133.92
137.65
127.55
Deferred Tax Asset Net
6.88
5.62
5.6
6.17
Networking Capital
33.94
33.85
37.11
33.47
Inventories
0.75
0.75
0.75
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
1.37
2.24
0.3
0.79
Debtor Days
95.74
Other Current Assets
55.28
55.14
61.12
54.26
Sundry Creditors
-6.73
-7.67
-7.72
-1.37
Creditor Days
166.03
Other Current Liabilities
-16.73
-16.61
-17.34
-20.21
Cash
2.15
2.9
2.15
0.93
Total Assets
431.29
400.29
399.73
195.38
